Growlers Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR 2.7% Through 2028 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the growlers market in its published report, titled "Global Growlers Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028." In terms of revenue, the global growlers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% during the 2018-2028, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Beer Consumption Patterns Are Evolving, Dictating Demand Growth of Growlers

Top alcohol markets such as the US have been moving towards premium beer in recent years, with similar adoption in high-growth emerging markets. For instance, the penetration of premium beer brands has increased 3-4% above valued and mainstream brands, which has impacted the growlers market positively. Simultaneously, the number of independent microbreweries in the US, Germany, and other major economies is also increasing, which is another factor driving the growlers market.

However, markets such as Australia and other Oceanic countries, have witnessed a decline in sales of beer, mostly due to changes in consumption pattern and shift in consumer preference towards other alcoholic beverages. Despite the tough competition faced by beer from different alcoholic beverages, the rise in beer consumption in developing economies such as South Africa, Mexico, and India, is expected to drive the growth of the growlers market during the forecast period.

The primary factors driving the growth of growlers market is the changing consumer demand to experience a large variety of taste and flavors. Moreover, governments in various countries (Oregon being one of the pioneers) are promoting the use of growlers to promote safe storage of alcoholic beverages.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2648

Craft Beer Trending More in Developing Economies

The beer market in emerging economies is largely taken over by the craft beer manufacturers. China is the largest market for beer by volume, accounting for a quarter of the total market share. Therefore, providing an impetus to the growlers market. The consumer trend in China and India is shifting from mass industrial beers to more refined craft beers, which propels the growlers market in the region. The demand for growlers in China and India has significantly increased over the last few years, with both, the rise of local craft breweries and the arrival of a growing number of foreign brands.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2648

Non-glass Growlers Highly Recommended, Growler Sales to Face Challenge from Growing Popularity of Crowlers

FMI's analysis suggests that developed economies tend to create short-term demand and growlers have emerged as an effective packaging solution to cater to this demand. Their reusability makes them ideal for beer packaging and also helps save packaging costs. However, the beer packaged in clear glass growlers is always probable to lose its flavor. The use of dark glass growlers, ceramic growlers, and stainless steel growlers is thus recommended for long-time storage.

Breweries spend millions of dollars on their beer packaging lines to ensure low oxygen levels and freshness of beer for a longer period of time. However, beer goes flat within 24-28 hours of opening the growler, irrespective of the type of growler it is stored in. This may lead to a decline in growler production in the near future. Promising growth in the popularity of crowlers as a superior, more convenient alternative to growlers will reportedly hamper the sales of latter in coming years.

Preview Analysis of Growlers Market is segmented by (Capacity - 32 Oz, 64 Oz & 128 Oz; Material - Plastic, Glass, Metal & Ceramic; Application - Non-Alcohol Beverages & Alcoholic Beverage; Sales Channel - Online Sales & Offline Sales(Breweries, Hypermarkets & Convenience Stores);) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 - 2028 : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/growlers-market

Global Vendor Landscape Remains Highly Fragmented in Growlers Market

Key manufacturers in the global growlers market profiled in this report include– William Croxson & Sons Limited, DrinkTanks Corporation, Alpha Packaging Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Klean Kanteen, Inc., Novio Packaging B.V., Berlin Packaging, LLC, MJS Packaging, Inc., Saxco International, LLC, Boelter Companies, Zenan Glass, Hydro Flask, Global Glass Solutions, GrowlersWerks, Inc., Portland Growlers Co., and ORANGE Vessel Co.

While leading manufacturers in the growlers market are focusing on organic expansion strategies, Alpha Packaging has been one of the prominent players strategizing on growler manufacturing capacity expansion. The company has well-established eight production facilities across the US to attain large scale of production capacity and to be strategically near its core customers.

For additional insights on the global growlers market performance through 2028, reach out to the analyst at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-2648

More from Packaging Market Intelligence:

Sanitary Food and Beverage Packaging Market Segmentation by Packaging Type – Paperboard, Rigid Plastic, Glass, Flexible Plastic, Metal, Other Packaging Types; Product Type - Milk and Other Beverage Cartons, Cups and Liquid Tight Containers, Folding Food Containers, Boards and Trays, Other Product Types: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sanitary-food-and-beverage-packaging-market

Segmentation by Packaging Type – Paperboard, Rigid Plastic, Glass, Flexible Plastic, Metal, Other Packaging Types; Product Type - Milk and Other Beverage Cartons, Cups and Liquid Tight Containers, Folding Food Containers, Boards and Trays, Other Product Types: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sanitary-food-and-beverage-packaging-market Printed Pouches Market Segmented By product type - flat pouches and standup pouches; By food & beverage, cosmetic, confectionary and grocery and others : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/printed-pouches-market

Segmented By product type - flat pouches and standup pouches; By food & beverage, cosmetic, confectionary and grocery and others : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/printed-pouches-market Bundling Film Market Segmented By material type - Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), Polypropylene (PP), `Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyester (PET), and Polyamide (PA); By packaging type - flexible packaging and semi-rigid packaging; By application - food, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetic products, industrial goods, commercial goods, and others : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bundling-film-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Packaging Market Insights

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: Market Research Blog

Website: https:www.futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE Future Market Insights