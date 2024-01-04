Greenway Health Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 North American Revenue Cycle Management Customer Value Leadership Award for Consistently Delivering Products and Services that Enhance Health Providers and Patients Experiences

Greenway Health™ (Greenway®) offers groundbreaking client-centric electronic health record (EHR) and practice management software that streamline workflows and improve patient outcomes through a unique blend of in-depth insights and cutting-edge technology.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the revenue cycle management (RCM) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Greenway Health™ with the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. Greenway is a world-class software solution and services provider for healthcare practices, patients, and communities that addresses the ever-evolving needs of today's ambulatory practices, providers and patients.

Greenway® offers an all-in-one healthcare software and client service experience that significantly helps healthcare providers grow profitably, improve patient outcomes, and comply with federal and state regulations. To support its clients' growth, Greenway relies on collaboration and partnerships with customers to build long-term relationships and improve results based on their feedback. Moreover, Greenway's flexibility in offering full-service agreements and tailored products empowers clients to customize solutions to their specific needs and quickly adjust to market shifts.

For this reason, the company regularly conducts in-depth research to fully understand its clients' evolving needs and expectations and make improvements on their products and services. This customer-centric approach sets the company apart and allows Greenway to deliver highly customized solutions while providing operational excellence.

"Frost & Sullivan is impressed by Greenway's ability to meet client needs effectively through a collaborative and transparent approach, coupled with a strong focus on flexibility, client-centricity, expertise, and data-driven practices, resulting in customer satisfaction and successful, long-term relationships," said Ojaswi Rana, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Greenway actively aligns its products with current market needs to refine its core software, expand its portfolio, and capitalize on industry growth opportunities. For example, the company launched the Greenway® Engagement Model (GEM) to engage with customers, ensuring seamless communication and understanding of each customer's strategic business goals. GEM also ensures a continuous feedback loop with customers to support product development, professional services, and operational updates.

As a result, this strategic vision helps the company rapidly expand its customer base and maintain an outstanding level of customer satisfaction, demonstrating the value Greenway brings to its customers and its commitment to their success.

"Frost & Sullivan is confident that Greenway is in a solid position to propel the RCM sector into its next growth phase, securing market share and maintaining its standing in the years ahead," noted Dr. Rishi Pathak, Global Director of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Greenway Health's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

