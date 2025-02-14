Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market worth $2.25 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulant & Flocculants, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants), Source (Plant, Animal, Mineral), Application, End-use Industry (Municipal, Industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029", green water treatment chemicals market is projected to reach USD 2.25 billion by 2029 from USD 1.70 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market".

220 – Tables

55 – Figures

285 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=152103678

The market growth of green water treatment chemicals advances due to tightened environmental standards and rising industrial requirements and diminishing water resources and progress in environmental chemistry and organization-wide sustainability programs. Global governments are passing stronger chemical safety regulations that drive industries to adopt environmentally sustainable products. Power generation alongside oil & gas and manufacturing consume significant treated water amounts, thus driving the need for environmentally friendly corrosion inhibitors, biocides and scale inhibitors. The ongoing worldwide water scarcity problem spurs financial investments into water recapture techniques which require green chemicals to optimize results alongside environmental protection. The combination of research in plant-based along with biodegradable and non-toxic solutions improved both the effectiveness and affordability of green water treatment chemicals resulting in faster market adoption. The modern business emphasis on sustainability through ESG commitments along with their goal of reducing carbon emissions has led them to adopt these environmentally conscious water treatment chemicals. The green water treatment chemicals market experiences quick expansion because of these associated factors.

"Coagulants & flocculants is projected to have the largest market share in 2024"

The market shares of coagulants and flocculants is increasing because it effectively improves water quality along with operational efficiency. Water treatment processes benefit from these chemicals because they help aggregates form larger denser particles known as flocs which settle out easily from water. wood pulp sizing agents and clay-based agents demonstrate rising market growth because organizations are actively using environmentally friendly coagulants which originate from moringa seeds and plant-based polymers to handle municipal wastewater treatment projects and industrial wastewater treatment systems. Industry pressure to meet green regulations combined with sustainability targets drives the adoption of these sustainable alternatives which fulfils environmental requirements at lower operating costs by generating less sludge during treatment and needing fewer chemical inputs. The rising demand for sustainable water treatment technologies has established particle cluster products as indispensable elements for current water management tactics.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=152103678

"Mineral-based sources segment to have the second highest market share in the green water treatment chemicals market"

Mineral-based green water treatment chemicals expand their market presence because they demonstrate superior performance and environmental superiority in water purification systems. These chemicals extracted from zeolites and clay minerals provide ecological solutions that replace chemical water treatments by producing fewer toxic remaining products and generating less sludge. Through their specific features they can efficiently extract pollutants including heavy metals and organic substances from industrial wastewater treatment systems in a manner that serves both environmental and application needs. The drive to meet strict environmental regulations forces industries to choose mineral-based sustainable chemicals which strengthen water quality performance while pursuing sustainability objectives. Rising consumer and business commitment to environmental issues coupled with escalating concerns is driving up market demand for mineral-based water treatment approaches. The rising market demand reveals that sustainable methods must form core elements of water management approaches throughout all sectors which essentially confirms the basic importance of mineral-based green water treatment chemicals.

Europe to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the largest region in the green water treatment chemicals market. European green water treatment chemical consumption grows rapidly because environmental regulations tighten along with industry emphasis on sustainability. European governments actively work to safeguard marine ecosystems and boost water quality because public demand for environmentally friendly chemical alternative treatments is growing. The power generation sector comprising major industrial wastewater producers depends heavily on these chemicals because their electricity consumption grows steadily in Germany France and the UK. Green water treatment solutions receive market support because the European Union committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and made investments in sustainable water management technologies. The COVID-19 pandemic recovery trajectory has elevated clean water understanding which positions green water treatment chemicals to satisfy both environmental regulations and sustainability commitments of companies.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=152103678

Key players

The green water treatment chemicals market report comprises key manufacturers such as Kemira (Finland), Veolia (France), Ecolab (US), Kurita (Japan), Solenis (US), BASF SE (Germany), Thermax (India), Nouryon (Netherlands), SNF (France), and Green Water Treatment Solutions (UAE) among others.

Get access to the latest updates on Green Water Treatment Chemicals Companies and Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Green Bio Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Corrosion Inhibitors Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Battery Recycling Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Specialty Chemicals Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Surfactants Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Alpha Olefins Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg