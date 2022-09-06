Green Street Launches European Sales Comps to Provide a Trusted View of Pan-European Property Markets and Pricing

--Standardized across multiple borders and currencies, the new tool joins the firm's U.S. offering and extensive market analytics to provide distinctive global insight on commercial property valuations--



LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the preeminent provider of commercial real estate intelligence, has launched European Sales Comps, a robust tool that provides exclusive data and interactive mapping analytics for transactions valued at €5 million and above across the Pan-European region. Transaction data is meticulously verified and standardized for seamless European cross-border analysis, and further enriched with Green Street's market analytics, grades, yields, Commercial Property Price Indices (CPPIs), insights, research and more.

European Sales Comps provides reliable transaction data for Office, Residential, Retail, Industrial, Lodging, and other property sectors in key markets such as Germany, United Kingdom, France, Nordics, and Italy. Each transaction includes a detailed asset overview, location analysis, valuation metrics, and relevant recent comps.

"As part of our mission to provide the most comprehensive commercial real estate intelligence to our clients, we're pleased to now offer top-quality European sales comps that deliver clarity and insights on market pricing," said Kris Hoffman, Green Street's Chief Revenue Officer. "Our unique transaction data is enhanced with our proprietary data/analytics and research, arming customers with the surrounding macro, sector, and market context necessary to optimize decisions and maximize returns," added Hoffman.

Green Street Chief Product Officer John Guilfoy said, "We are committed to aggressively investing in our global transaction and market data/analytics to continuously innovate and expand Green Street's powerful web platform of actionable intelligence. European Sales Comps marks another exciting product launch that our clients can leverage to drive profitability in challenging and opportunistic markets."

See Green Street's European Sales Comps in action and download sample reports.

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

