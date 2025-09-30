Green Street Launches Next-Gen Retail Intelligence Suite Across UK and Europe

Enhanced retail analytics offer powerful tenant & investor insights as retail real estate rebounds.

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the leading provider of trusted commercial real estate (CRE) and infrastructure intelligence, predictive analytics, and unbiased insights, today announced the launch of its next-generation retail intelligence suite, for the UK and European market, featuring new and enhanced products: Retail Analytics Pro and Retail Database Pro.

"After years of lagging, the retail property sector continues to edge back into the spotlight, supported by positive momentum in operating fundamentals," said Edoardo Gili, Senior Analyst at Green Street. "Liquidity is returning to the European retail investment market and across sub-sectors—especially for A-quality stock—as forward-looking return expectations are finally adequate to compensate for risks."

Retail Analytics Pro: Precision Meets Performance

The enhanced Retail Analytics Pro now features more robust UK-based data, including demographic and tenant insights. The platform includes key intel verified by in-person audits conducted by Green Street field surveyors, annually. With 100% unit & floorspace coverage of retail spaces, Green Street is positioned to provide the most accurate information on the market.

The expanded version of Retail Analytics Pro also includes new proprietary scoring mechanisms, including:

TAP (Trade Area Power) Score : measures the strength of a property's immediate trade area by combining key demographic factors.

Tenant Default Risk Score : gives the average statistical likelihood of a company in a given property failing or undergoing a major financial event over the next three years.

: gives the average statistical likelihood of a company in a given property failing or undergoing a major financial event over the next three years. Health Index Indicator: is a proprietary score based on ten variables which indicates net rental income potential for a given retail property or shopping area.

These metrics paint a full picture for real estate investors to make the most informed decisions possible.

Retail Database Pro: Pan-European Coverage at Scale

Retail Database Pro spans more than 20 European countries, covering 500+ shopping centers and 50+ high streets - representing the core institutional grade assets.

The new platform delivers unparalleled visibility into the region's largest retail assets and is one of the only tools on the market to offer deep tenant and investor metrics. "Green Street's U.S. Mall and European Shopping Centre Databases have long been the industry standard for institutional retail investors. The new Retail Database Pro expands the reach of our property-level analytics across the U.K. and continental Europe beyond just REIT-owned assets and into privately owned centres," Said Andrew McCulloch, Chief Analytics Officer

Green Street will showcase its new retail analytics suite at EXPO REAL 2025, Europe's largest real estate and investment trade fair, held October 6–8 in Munich, Germany. The event draws over 40,000 attendees and 2,000 exhibitors, with dedicated halls for retail investment and innovation.

Green Street's booth #522 in hall A2 will offer attendees a firsthand look at the data powering Europe's retail transformation. To set up a meeting or request a demo, visit here.

About Green Street

Founded in 1985, Green Street is the premier provider of actionable commercial real estate and infrastructure research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services. By combining forward-looking market research, proprietary data, predictive analytics, and expert advisory, Green Street empowers market participants across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia to make confident, informed decisions.

To learn more about Green Street's global expansion and solutions, visit www.greenstreet.com.

