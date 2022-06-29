Green Building Materials Market Research Report by Raw Material, by Application, by End-Use Industry, by Region - Global Forecast to 2028 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 - by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on Green Building Materials Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Material (Earthen Materials, Insulated Concrete Forms, Steel, Composites, Fiber Cement, Others); End-User (Residential, Commercial). Green building materials are non-toxic, which are cost effective and help conserve energy. The green building materials have a low operating cost compared to regular materials. Green building materials are rapidly growing due to their increasing application in residential, commercial, and industrial construction. Factors such as increasing focus and demand for reduced energy consumption materials in buildings and a rise in infrastructure development are major driving factors anticipating the green building materials market. Further supportive legislative supports the market growth.

Green building materials demand is increasing for residential construction with the increase in global population, and on-going regulations emphasising energy-efficient structures have created lucrative demand for environment-friendly and energy conserving materials application in construction. Indian government has provided initiatives like Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) to promote green construction using green building materials. Increasing disposable income and growing population will also influence the demand for the green building materials.

Strategic Insights – Green building materials Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD Value in 2021 Market Size USD Value by 2028 Growth rate Compound Annual Growth Rate During (2022-2028) Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 150 No. of Tables Yes No. of Charts & Figures Yes Historical data available Yes Segments covered Solution, Deployment Type, Application, and Vertical Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Market Trends/ Market Scenario

The Green Building Materials are being demanded in residential and commercial construction applications. Green building materials are primarily used in construction of energy-efficient structures. Green building materials help in reducing carbon footprint of the overall building or lessen harmful emissions.

Substantial investment in residential building has fueled the demand of green building materials. For instance, SEDEMA, Environmental Ministry of Mexico, has introduced regulations comprising new and energy-efficient construction measures intended to develop a sustainable city by constructing improved buildings that would help decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

Using green building materials is a solution to numerous environmental challenges such as atmospheric pollution, contamination of freshwater resources, loss of biodiversity, and depletion of natural resources. These benefits make green building materials the best alternative to conventionally used construction materials.

Market Report Scope/Inclusions

The "Global Green Building Materials Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the green building materials industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global green building materials market with detailed market segmentation by material, end-use, and geography namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America.

The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of more than 18 major countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region for Green Building Materials market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. Further, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely, North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Green Building Materials market in these regions.

Market Segmentation

Global Green Building Materials - Material

Earthen Materials

Insulated Concrete Forms

Steel

Composites

Fiber Cement

Others

Global Green Building Materials – End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Regional Insights: Green Building Materials Market

The growth of the green building materials market is due to favorable policies regarding using green building materials. The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share, owing to the growing residential construction sector in the Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing emphasis on reducing operational costs and maintenance of the structure, the need for green building materials. In addition, the presence of many manufacturers in Asia Pacific is expected to increase the ease of sourcing of products. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China and India are already facing environmental pollution-related problems, which has shifted the government's focus to take initiative in this regard.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Green Building Materials Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. To stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, unprecedented lockdowns were enacted worldwide, and many manufacturing industry units were shut down. As a result, there is less demand for industrial items, which has hampered global economic activity. More than 78 percent of respondents claimed the COVID-19 pandemic had had a negative financial impact on their industry, according to a study conducted by the National Association of Manufacturers (US) in February and March 2020. The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 crisis. Construction work stopped across the globe especially in construction hubs like China, India, and Japan. Supply chain disruptions, work stoppages due to measures imposed by governmental authorities has affected the green building materials demand growth.

Key Recent Developments: Green Building Materials Market

July 2020 , DuPont announced the development of the Next Generation of Styrofoam brand for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design.

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

Company Profiles:

Alumasc Group plc.

BASF SE

Binderholz GmbH

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Homasote Company

Kingspan Group

Owens Corning

PPG Industries, Inc.

Wienerberger AG

Econaur

