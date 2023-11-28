Greater Than's climate impact score facilitates eDriving's launch of ESG reporting solution for global fleets

eDriving, which works with some of the world's largest fleets, has launched a new ESG/sustainability reporting solution

EcoReport leverages data from the EcoDrive powered by Greater Than feature in its digital driver safety app, Mentor

With 2024 a pivotal year in ESG reporting, EcoReport empowers fleets to measure, report on, and reduce, CO2 emissions

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.ST), the global provider of driver crash probability and climate impact intelligence, today announced that its data analytics has enabled its partner eDriving, a Solera company, to launch a new Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)/ sustainability reporting solution for fleets.

EcoReport – which follows the successful introduction of EcoDrive powered by Greater Than in eDriving's award-winning digital driver safety app, MentorSM – compiles driving data from EcoDrive, including CO2 emissions and savings, into ready-made sustainability reports.

"We're set to see radical change in 2024 as mandatory ESG reporting regulations come into play for more companies, and the management of value chain emissions becomes a critical focus for some of the world's largest organizations," said Ed Dubens, CEO/Founder of eDriving. "Don't panic! We take away the pain and administrative burden of reporting by converting your Mentor driving data into a comprehensive ESG report to meet the needs of all stakeholders while taking your organization's culture of safety and sustainability to another level."

EcoReport leverages data from the EcoDrive feature in Mentor to enable eDriving to deliver a truly closed-loop solution that helps organizations measure, report on, and reduce, emissions. It simplifies ESG reporting for fleets of all sizes through the creation of ready-made reports that incorporate all the driving-related data fleets need to share with customers, supply chain partners, and investors alike. This strengthens the management of emissions across all Scopes, including Scope 3, which is set to be a key focus for reporting companies in 2024 and beyond.

Since it works with many of the world's largest sales, service, and delivery fleets, supporting over two million drivers in 125 countries, eDriving is ideally placed to help accelerate global efforts towards Net Zero while ensuring organizations' adherence to relevant ESG regulations.

"We're so proud of eDriving for elevating their role in safety and sustainability management to help fleets get to grips with ESG reporting requirements," said Liselott Johansson, CEO, Greater Than. "Globally, more fleets will be seeking a solution that enables them to fulfil legislation, meet the pressures of stakeholders, demonstrate their sustainable commitments, and win potential new deals – eDriving have just launched that solution."

ESG reporting requirements will ramp up in 2024, as some of the main regulations take effect. This includes the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) that will apply for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2024. The European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) will also become effective on the same date. Regulations are also incoming in other parts of the world, with the United States having proposed the Enhancement & Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors and Australia welcoming the Climate related financial disclosure (2022) from July 2024.

