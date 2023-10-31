Greater Than recognized as one of world's leading ESGFinTech companies

Driving data analytics leader Greater Than has been included in the ESGFinTech100 for 2023

New ESGFinTech100 list highlights tech pioneers supporting financial institutions in achieving ESG goals

Greater Than's AI technology converts GPS data into crash probability and climate impact to meet environmental and social requirements of ESG reporting

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.ST), the global provider of driver crash probability and climate impact intelligence, has been selected for inclusion in the 2023 ESGFinTech100 list. The list puts a spotlight on the world's most innovative technology solutions that are helping the financial sector tackle climate risk, sustainability, social responsibility, and governance challenges.

"With the impending deadline of European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and many other ESG regulations currently in the works around the world, it is clear that ESG is not a passing phase," said FinTech Global's director, Richard Sachar. "Pressures are only going to increase for financial institutions, and greenwashing will bring financial and reputational damage. The ESGFinTech100 roster helps senior management to identify the ESG tech companies that are leading the pack."

In the past year, there has been a significant increase in urgency for financial institutions to embrace sustainability targets. Globally, the number of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) regulations are increasing, and more customers are seeking companies that share similar values to them.

This activity has contributed to a bustling sector. In fact, the ESG FinTech sector experienced a 46% growth in deal activity during 2022, when compared to the previous year.

To help firms as they build their ESG strategies, a panel of industry experts reviewed the profiles of over 500 ESG tech companies to identify the leading players in the space. To make it into the ESGFinTech100 list, the panel looked for the tech providers who stood out due to their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or their impact on ESG imperatives and/or sustainability enhancements generated for clients.

"We're proud to have been recognized by this prestigious ranking," said Liselott Johansson, CEO of Greater Than. "With ESG reporting pressures on businesses continuously increasing, demand is growing for quality driver safety and sustainability data. This inclusion is testament to our commitment to deliver valuable driver impact insights that help organizations globally manage, report, and act on, their environmental and social impact."

Greater Than was selected for its unique AI technology that converts existing GPS driving data into crash probability and climate impact insights, including Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. This intelligence facilitates ESG and sustainability target-setting, reporting, transparency, and action. Insurance companies, underwriters, fleet solution providers, mobility providers and other owners of GPS data globally use the insights to address regulations such as the Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulations (SFDR) and to prepare for incoming regulations, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

A full list of the ESGFinTech100, released by FinTech Global, can be found at www.ESGFinTech100.com.

