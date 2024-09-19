Greater Than customer Fuse Fleet becomes first Australian insurer to offer fleet ESG reporting solution

In an Australian first, Fuse Fleet app now enables fleet managers to seamlessly track and report their environmental and social metrics

Fuse Fleet partners with data analytics provider Greater Than to access AI-generated driver risk and emissions insights

New insurance solution helps fleets stay ahead of Australia's upcoming ESG reporting regulations

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Fleet, one of Australia's only providers of connected insurance combined with claims management solutions, has expanded its use of Greater Than's AI technology to launch the country's first insurance-driven ESG reporting tool for fleets. This innovation allows companies to seamlessly track and report their environmental and social impacts.

Fuse Fleet was launched by DKG Insurance Group in April 2023 as a result of a partnership with Greater Than, with the aim of providing a behavior-based insurance solution that rewards safe driving and support lower premiums. The partnership has now expanded to include sustainability and ESG reporting, reflecting the evolving needs of fleet operators.

"Demand for ESG transparency, action and reporting is in higher demand than ever and it's critical for fleets to access reliable driver safety and sustainability data," said Simon Donovan, Executive General Manager, Commercial, at Fuse Fleet. "We're proud to be the first in the Australian insurance industry to deliver a seamless ESG solution for fleets, making it easier to track and report on ESG impact from a mobility perspective."

Recognizing that not all fleets have telematics solutions, Fuse Fleet offers a free app that enables its customers to access driver safety insights for risk mitigation and accurate insurance pricing. Now, it has added climate impact insights to the app to support fleets with their sustainability efforts and ESG reporting.

"Fuse Fleet is based on data analytics and technological innovation so it's no surprise to see them become pioneers within the Australian insurance industry in terms of ESG reporting," said Johan Forseke, Head of APAC at Greater Than. "With this new solution, Fuse Fleet takes a leading role in helping companies across the country to lower their carbon footprint and improve driver safety, all while accessing better insurance pricing."

Reporting is expected to be mandatory from January 2025 in Australia, making it a requirement for companies to submit sustainability reports that include information about their climate impact as well as disclosures of their Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

Leading data analytics company Greater Than generates the data insights for Fuse Fleet by using a globally unique AI that calculates drivers risk level and climate impact using only GPS driving data.

