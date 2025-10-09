Greater Than Announces that Partner FIA has Launched the New Driver Safety Index, Establishing a Global Benchmark for Driver Risk

The FIA Driver Safety Index (DSI) is the new global benchmark empowering organizations to measure and compare driver risk

Using Greater Than's AI, it complements FIA's existing programs by providing a universal standard scoring system across geographies, industries, and vehicle types

Available worldwide, the FIA DSI supports the Federation's road safety mission by engaging organizations to improve safety and save lives at scale

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than is proud to share that the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organizations worldwide, has introduced the new FIA Driver Safety Index (DSI). Launched at the FIA Asia Pacific Congress in Thailand, this subscription-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solution empowers public and private organizations to measure and compare driver risk in a universal, reliable and actionable way.

Every year, around 1.19 million people die on the world's roads. Tackling this challenge at scale is central to the FIA's mission. By leveraging its international network, the FIA partners with organizations to drive large-scale, lasting change, delivering safer mobility for all.

Until now, there has been no standard way to measure driver risk, making it hard for organizations to compare performance or assess safety measures. The FIA DSI solves this by offering a universal scoring system that makes driver risk measurable, comparable, and actionable — regardless of geography, industry, or vehicle type.

Powered by Greater Than's AI technology trained on over 20 years of real-world driving data, the FIA DSI analyzes GPS data to create an index that reflects the risk of being in a crash. Subscribed organizations can access both a Global Index and their own Index, allowing them to track safety and benchmark against countries, regions and industries.

This helps identify risks, compare performance, apply best practices to reduce crashes and injuries, and report progress clearly to support ESG goals.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "For the first time, organizations can measure and compare driver risk in a universal language. Along with our other programs, it gives them the means to act confidently to reduce road crashes, injuries, and fatalities. The FIA Driver Safety Index also supports our Members in building meaningful partnerships and strengthens their ability to demonstrate leadership in road safety, both nationally and globally."

FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Sustainability Willem Groenewald added: "Engaging organizations across the public and private sectors is the most effective path to transformative and enduring road safety results. The FIA Driver Safety Index uses data-driven insights and fosters behavioral change through active measurement, empowering organizations to demonstrate accountability. As a SaaS solution, it is easily accessible and designed to evolve, adding new analytics to advance safer and more sustainable mobility for everyone."

Greater Than Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO Johanna Forseke said: "The FIA Driver Safety Index is the perfect example of what our AI was made for: to transform road safety. Through our long-standing partnership with the FIA, we are proud to see our technology enabling a global index that complements existing efforts and empowers organizations to take meaningful action worldwide."

The FIA DSI complements existing FIA programs such as the FIA Road Safety Index, which measures organizations' overall road safety footprint, and the FIA Smart Driving Challenge, promoting safer and more sustainable driving behaviors at the individual driver level. FIA Members all over the world will act as a local engagement network, helping organizations adopt the FIA DSI.

