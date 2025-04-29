Graphwise Streamlines AI Agent Effectiveness and Shortens Time-to-Insight with New Graphwise for Microsoft 365 Solution

SharePoint integration and enhanced Microsoft Copilot capabilities connect data and content to help organizations avoid hidden operational costs

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphwise, the leading Graph AI provider, today announced the immediate availability of Graphwise for Microsoft 365 , a solution that empowers organizations to transform their Microsoft 365 environment into an intelligent knowledge hub. Graphwise for Microsoft 365 makes it easy for users to find and utilize the information they need, increasing productivity, improving decision-making, and enhancing AI capabilities.

Graphwise for Microsoft 365 enables organizations to bring the Graphwise Copilot Virtual Agent into Teams or build their own in Microsoft's Copilot Studio using Graphwise Power Platform custom connectors. Graphwise Copilot Virtual Agent tags documents automatically, finds additional documents in a tenant with overlapping topics, and enables users to ask GenAI-style questions based on these documents.

By seamlessly integrating with SharePoint and enhancing Microsoft Copilot, Graphwise helps businesses solve critical information management challenges by tackling the pervasive problem of content sprawl, ineffective search capabilities, and lack of data sharing due to silos. Leveraging knowledge graphs, Graphwise for Microsoft 365 transforms how users manage and harness information, enabling them to better organize, access, and utilize their information assets so they can improve productivity and decision-making. It also helps them progress in areas like knowledge management, AI, and digital transformation.

Utilizing semantic AI to automate content management, Graphwise Microsoft 365 provides users with benefits that include:

Enhancing the effectiveness of AI-powered tools. Enriching the data foundation upon which AI tools like Microsoft Copilot operate. By improving the accuracy, context, and accessibility of information, Graphwise makes Copilot and other AI applications more reliable and valuable. This contributes to the broader adoption and success of AI initiatives across various sectors.

Enriching the data foundation upon which AI tools like Microsoft Copilot operate. By improving the accuracy, context, and accessibility of information, Graphwise makes Copilot and other AI applications more reliable and valuable. This contributes to the broader adoption and success of AI initiatives across various sectors. Precise and efficient content discovery, based on meaning, not just keywords. The solution tackles the pervasive problem of content sprawl, information silos, and inefficient search within organizations. By providing advanced capabilities like auto-tagging, semantic search with knowledge graphs, Graphwise enables organizations to better organize, access, and utilize their information assets.

The solution tackles the pervasive problem of content sprawl, information silos, and inefficient search within organizations. By providing advanced capabilities like auto-tagging, semantic search with knowledge graphs, Graphwise enables organizations to better organize, access, and utilize their information assets. Establishing the basis for enterprise-wide interoperability . Offering a modern and user-friendly user experience, to manage taxonomies and ontologies in a standard-compliant way to create a centralized source of truth. Synchronize taxonomies with Term Store for all tenants. for maximum interoperability between data in M365.

. Offering a modern and user-friendly user experience, to manage taxonomies and ontologies in a standard-compliant way to create a centralized source of truth. Synchronize taxonomies with Term Store for all tenants. for maximum interoperability between data in M365. Improving data governance and compliance. Providing a clear and structured way to support interoperability between systems. Helps organizations provide better control over data sources, lineage, and access so users can trust the information they are getting.

"In a typical work environment, documents and data are scattered across multiple databases, departments, platforms, etc. Critical information that could speed up communications with customers or the completion of a task remains siloed which comes at a cost to the enterprise because things can't get done," said Atanas Kiryakov, President at Graphwise. "With built-in integration, Graphwise for Microsoft 365 intelligently connects this information, enriching search and findability so users can effortlessly access what they need, eliminating wasted time and hidden inefficiencies."

About Graphwise

Graphwise , enables organizations to unlock ROI for enterprise AI by delivering the most comprehensive and trusted industry solution in the field of knowledge graphs and semantic AI technologies. As enterprises pour millions into AI investment, Graphwise delivers the critical knowledge graph infrastructure that ensures that enterprises can realize the technology's full potential, is trusted, and can be implemented at scale. Graphwise, which is the result of the recent merger of Ontotext with Semantic Web Company, has over 200 employees worldwide, with offices located across North America, Europe, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.graphwise.ai or follow on LinkedIn .

