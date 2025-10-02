Graphwise Featured as a vendor in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intelligent Document Processing Solutions

Graph AI leader recognized for both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute - Company believes this is due to its ability to help organizations unlock the full potential of their data

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphwise , the leading Graph AI provider, today announced that Gartner has positioned the Company in its Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Document Processing Solutions . Gartner defines intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions as specialized data integration tools that enable automated extraction of data from multiple formats and various layouts of document content. IDP solutions ingest data for dependent applications and workflows and can be provided as a software product and/or as a service. The Company attributes this recognition to its latest innovations in AI, GraphRAG and knowledge and context management capabilities as well as the ongoing satisfaction from their customers.

Providers in the Magic Quadrant are evaluated on their ability to handle diverse types and forms of documents and offer a full range of capabilities, from document preprocessing, classification, extraction and validation through integration with downstream systems, as part of the use cases for data extraction, automated processing, and augmented reading/handling of documents.

According to the report, "Graphwise is investing in advancing GraphRAG for AI explainability, unifying its platform experience across IDP, knowledge graph and AI, and expanding graph-based solutions for complex enterprise data challenges."

Graphwise's IDP solutions received its highest scores for its graph-native data extraction and retention of data capabilities and for its augmented reading and handling. Composed of knowledge modeling, data ingestion components and a semantic graph database, Graphwise uses automated tagging, natural language processing (NLP), semantic search and virtual assistants to build a comprehensive knowledge infrastructure that provides knowledge as a service to businesses.

This comprehensive suite transforms data into AI-ready, context-rich assets by enriching content with ontologies and semantic metadata. This provides an enormous advantage for enterprises looking to get AI-ready with their data management practices. It also enables advanced content analytics and knowledge modeling for better discoverability and insights. To learn more visit www.graphwise.ai .

"With a focus on automated document workflow processing, semantic enrichment, metadata extraction, document classification, and data linking, the Graphwise Knowledge Management Suite and Graphwise AI Platform transforms content and data into knowledge so organizations can achieve knowledge-driven growth," said Andreas Blumauer, Senior Vice President Growth at Graphwise. "By unifying all enterprise knowledge, we enable downstream analytics, semantic search, and GraphRAG-powered AI applications to make AI-driven inferences transparent and explainable. We also apply relationship checks to reduce errors so users can derive insights and make critical business decisions without needing specialized data science expertise which help reduce costs."

About Graphwise

Graphwise , enables organizations to unlock ROI for enterprise AI by delivering the most comprehensive and trusted industry solution in the field of knowledge graphs and semantic AI technologies. As enterprises pour millions into AI investment, Graphwise delivers the critical knowledge graph infrastructure that ensures that enterprises can realize the technology's full potential, is trusted, and can be implemented at scale. Graphwise, which is the result of the recent merger of Ontotext with Semantic Web Company, has over 200 employees worldwide, with offices located across North America, Europe, and APAC. To learn more, visit www.graphwise.ai or follow on LinkedIn .

