Graphite Market to Garner $ 21.6 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries and considerable manufacturing of steel through electric arc furnaces (EAF) augment the growth of the global graphite market

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Graphite Market by Type (Natural Graphite and Synthetic Graphite) and Application (Lubrication, Refractories, Foundry, Battery Production, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027". According to the report, the global graphite industry garnered $14.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $21.6 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth-

Rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries and considerable manufacturing of steel through electric arc furnaces (EAF) augment the growth of the global graphite market. However, increase in export duty charges of graphite in China and reduced cost of natural graphite restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in mergers & acquisitions along with implementation of green technologies offers multiple opportunities to the market players.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Graphite Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1965?reqfor=covid

The synthetic graphite segment to dominate the market:

Based on type, the synthetic graphite segment accounted for 89% of the total share of the global graphite market in 2019, and is estimated to witness its largest share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The increase in use of synthetic graphite electrode in the electric arc furnace steel making due to its properties such as high thermal conductivity, heat resistant and low electrical resistance, drives the growth of the segment. In addition, rise in demand for synthetic graphite from the battery industry is fueling the growth. However, the natural graphite segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the increase in the demand for electric vehicle, energy storage systems (Li-ion batteries), steel making, and others.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1965

The refractories segment to maintain its leadership status until 2027:

Based on application, the refractories segment accounted for the largest market share with more than one-third of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the increase in demand for graphite in the refractories such as high alumina, Al2O3-MgO-C, MgO-C, and others. In addition, rise in demand for graphite to produce crucibles, ladles, and molds to hold molten metal boosts the growth of the segment. However, the battery production segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in demand for Li-ion battery from the various applications such as energy storage, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and other.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its lead position by 2026, North America to grow steadily:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue, holding nearly half of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this region is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the rise in demand from the steel manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive and other industries. In addition, the increasing demand for the electric vehicles and energy storage application in the electrical industry fuel the demand for graphite in this region. On the other hand, North America is anticipated witness the second-highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1965

Key Market Players:

Triton Minerals Limited

Graf tech International Holding

Showa Denko K.K.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Nippon Graphite Industries Co., Ltd.

West water Resources, Inc.

Focus Graphite, Inc.

Northern Graphite Corporation

Next source Materials, Inc.

Mason Graphite, Inc.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/graphite-market/purchase-options



Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Fungicides Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Herbicides Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Biocides Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

UV Curable Resin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research