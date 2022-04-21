GOAL OF THE CENTURY: Hyundai Motor, Steven Gerrard and BTS Call for a United World for Sustainability on the Road to the FIFA World Cup 2022 ™

"The 'Goal of the Century' campaign aims to unite the world for sustainability, inspired by the pure value of team spirit and togetherness created by the universal love of football," said Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor. "At Hyundai, we will continue striving to be of practical help to humanity at a time when it is more important than ever to come together for the healthy, long-lasting future of our planet."

To drive the 'Goal of the Century' campaign, Hyundai Motor is introducing 'Team Century,' a newly formed group of ambassadors that will promote various environmental and social sustainability projects throughout 2022. Former England national team player Steven Gerrard will lead 'Team Century,' joined by BTS, Afghan refugee soccer player and Danish UNESCO ambassador Nadia Nadim, American fashion designer Jeremy Scott, contemporary Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, documentary photographer Nicky Woo, and Boston Dynamics' Spot® robot. In addition, Hyundai also plans to unveil four regional ambassadors in the months to come.

