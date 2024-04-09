Globant Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment for Second Consecutive Year

The company also won Partner of the Year Awards in Latin America for Services and Talent Development

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced that it has received the 2024 Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year Award for Media and Entertainment, marking its second consecutive year winning the award. Google Cloud announced Globant's win at its annual Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco.

This recognition acknowledges Globant's achievements helping joint customers in the industry leverage the Google Cloud ecosystem to drive innovation and reach new levels of success. Within the media and entertainment sector, Globant works with multiple studios, media, and production companies (including both broadcast, streaming networks and post-production houses), as well as sports leagues/teams and gaming studios (including Electronic Arts, FIFA, the Los Angeles Clippers, and many more).

The company also received the 2024 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards in Latin America for Services and Talent Development thanks to Globant's achievements in creating a global, world-class team of talented experts in Google Cloud products and services. In Latin America, Globant supports its employees' growth and success by providing the necessary guidance, resources, and training to help them deliver high-quality Google Cloud solutions.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Globant as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year."

"This recognition from Google Cloud acknowledges our achievements in helping our joint customers succeed in the cloud-first era. Media and entertainment is one of the most quickly-transforming, competitive industries, and we have actively collaborated with Google Cloud to create joint generative AI-powered solutions that help our clients boost innovation in cost-effective ways," said Diego Tartara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "By accelerating the adoption of Google Cloud products across all industry verticals, we are able to further maximize our clients' use and benefit of cutting-edge technologies."

In 2023, Globant launched its Google Cloud Studio, a business unit with a dedicated team of experts containing deep and wide reach in Google Cloud products. The Studio's creation marked a significant strengthening of the companies' 15+ years of collaboration, and reinforced Globant's commitment to making significant investments in building a world-class talent pool across Google Cloud products. To help meet growing demand for Google Cloud services, Globant also created several dedicated packages and accelerators to help customers streamline adoption, with critical focus areas including GenAI, Looker, Cortex, and infrastructure and database migrations. As a result of its efforts, last year Globant enabled more organizations to transform their business, modernize their platforms, secure their workloads, and make data-driven decisions by maximizing their use of Google Cloud Services.

