Globant presents a new edition of Converge, its annual thought-provoking event, with global leaders sharing how to move from AI ideation to execution

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, announced a new edition of Globant Converge, its flagship event where business and technology leaders from around the world share insights and strategies to reinvent the way they work and create. This year's theme, "Go Beyond AI Paralysis," will focus on how organizations can move from experimenting with AI to executing impactful transformations across their operations. This global gathering of high-profile thought leaders and industry-relevant speakers at the forefront of technology will be broadcasting on December 10-11.

This year, the event will feature the participation of Dr. Werner Vogels (CTO, Amazon.com); Sean Doyle (CEO, British Airways); Gillian Zucker (President of Business Operations, LA Clippers); John Needham (President of Publishing & Esports, Riot Games); Cristobal Valenzuela (CEO, Runway); Giorgio Ricci (Chief Revenue Officer, FC Inter Milan); Alex Blum (COO, Unity); Javier Gil Fernandez (Head of AI, LALIGA); Florian Pestoni (CEO, InOrbit); Horacio Marín (President & CEO, YPF); Anselmo Ramos (Co-founder, GUT Network); Sean Summers (EVP Mercado Ads & CMO, Mercado Libre) and Claudia Calori (VP & Head of Global Marketing, Personal Health, Philips) among many others, sharing thoughtful conversations with top executives from Globant.

"Globant Converge comes at exactly the right moment. After a year in which AI transformed the conversation but not always the execution, companies across every industry are seeking clarity, discipline, and real outcomes," said Martín Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Globant. "Converge brings the thinkers, builders, and real cases that show how AI can be applied with purpose and measurable value. It's time to move from ideas to impact."

"While Globant Converge has always been a space to meet and exchange ideas on what's next, this year we all know what's next and we will reveal how to make the best out of it, turning AI from a source of uncertainty into a driver of reinvention," said Guibert Englebienne, Co-Founder of Globant and President of Globant X.

Throughout the two-day event, speakers and panelists will share their experiences leading transformation initiatives that combine creativity, technology, and human ingenuity to deliver real business outcomes. Attendees will gain actionable insights on how to embed AI into their organizations' DNA and unlock the next chapter of growth and efficiency.

The agenda: learning from real-world cases and leading the change

Conversations of Day 1 (December 10th) will cut through the overload and reveal what it truly takes to move from pilot mode to performance. The agenda will include real-world case studies, and interactive sessions exploring the impact of AI across industries such as sports, entertainment, healthcare, gaming, and marketing.

Conversations of Day 2 (December 11th) will go hands-on, showing how Globant Enterprise AI orchestrates all these layers into one enterprise-ready ecosystem—turning complexity into clarity and chaos into control.

To build on the insights shared during the event and to demonstrate the power of Globant Enterprise AI firsthand, Globant will offer a free trial of the platform, enabling companies to explore its capabilities and understand how it can accelerate their AI-driven transformation.

Globant Converge 2025 will stream live on December 10–11, and registration is open and free at https://converge.globant.com/ .

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 29,000 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

