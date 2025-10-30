Globant to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 13th

LUXEMBOURG  , Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2025 on Thursday, November 13th, 2025 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the earnings release, Martin Migoya, Globant's Chief Executive Officer & co-founder, Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer, and Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results in a video conference call and a live Q&A session beginning at 4:30 pm ET. A shareholder letter will also be available on the investor relations section of Globant's website.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F3Q25EarningsCall

About Globant (NYSE: GLOB)

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

  • We have more than 30,000 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.
  • We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
  • We are global partners of OpenAI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Investor Relations Contact:   
Arturo Langa, Globant  
investors@globant.com  
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Gregorio Lascano, Globant  
pr@globant.com   
+1 (877) 215-5230

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

