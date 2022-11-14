Globant Launches New Enterprise Platforms Studios to Prepare Organizations for End-to-End Digital Reinvention

Globant will expand its existing Studios offering by combining its knowledge and expertise in enterprise platforms with its world-class technologies to drive process innovation, optimization, and customer value with Salesforce, SAP, and Oracle

This new cluster of Studio focuses on helping businesses enhance core operations and processes to enable sustained business value

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Enterprise Platforms Studios which includes existing Process Optimization and Salesforce Studios, and new SAP and Oracle Studios. All of these will focus on helping businesses enhance their core operations and processes enabling them to rapidly adapt in a fast-changing market.

"At Globant, we know that the success of any company is rooted in its ability to reinvent itself. Now more than ever, core business operations need to be agile and digitally enabled to allow companies to quickly adapt to market changes," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "With our new Enterprise Platforms Studios we are able to provide customers with the end-to-end business process transformation services they need to prepare their entire organization for reinvention."

With this combined offering, Globant leverages its deep expertise in corporate process optimization and enterprise cloud technologies to ensure that clients' reinvention programs are seamless across sales, service, marketing, finance, delivery, and operations. This evolution of Globant's Studio model strengthens its existing relationships with leading partners in the enterprise technology ecosystem.

"This new offering will bring a more robust, connected, and intelligent transformation solution to our clients, strengthening our position as a key player in the enterprise applications space," said Diego Maldonado, Executive Vice President of Globant Enterprise Platforms. "We are augmenting our expertise in world-class enterprise platforms like Salesforce, SAP, and Oracle with our existing Digital and Industry Reinvention Studios, as well as Globant's own technologies like Navigate , Genexus , and Augoor , to innovate, improve efficiency, optimize processes, and drive business value."

Globant's Enterprise Platforms Studios offering provides industry expertise and digital capabilities, and includes:

Process Optimization Studio : By partnering with clients to drive efficiencies through technology, Globant reduces operational risk and prepares operations for uncertain events. This Studio promotes business reinvention from the core, enhancing operations and processes and laying the foundations for the transformation of the organization.

Salesforce Studio : Using Salesforce and its technology ecosystem, this Studio enables organizations to transform their business, drive desired outcomes, and build customer loyalty and growth.

Oracle Studio : This Studio integrates specialized practices such as business consulting, AI/ML-enabled process transformation, organizational change management, and agile practices to strengthen revenue streams, reduce costs, and optimize operations while protecting the environment and providing an inclusive and valuable experience for employees.

SAP Studio : This Studio combines Globant's 20+ years of experience developing complex SAP projects with its industry-specific expertise to help clients stay agile and adapt to changing technology based on shifting market threats and opportunities.

-------

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 25,900 employees and we are present in 21 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

