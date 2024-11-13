Globant Launches New Edition of CONVERGE, Offering Groundbreaking Insights for Business Reinvention: "AI: Disrupt, Delight, Connect," to Broadcast on November 21st

The event will feature speakers such as Stefano Domenicali , President & CEO of F1; Marcos Galperin , Founder & CEO of Mercado Libre ; Gwyneth Paltrow , Founder & CEO of goop; Martin Wezowski , Chief Futurist at SAP; John Fanelli , VP of Enterprise Software at NVIDIA; and Pablo Beramendi , Director of Startups & AI at Google Cloud, among many others, to discuss AI, creativity, and business reinvention.

Register for free at https://converge.globant.com/ .

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced a new edition of its annual flagship event, this year called: CONVERGE AI: Disrupt, Delight, Connect . The theme of this edition highlights the fundamental role of AI as a tool to challenge established boundaries and empower organizations to reinvent themselves. This global gathering of high-profile thought leaders and industry-relevant speakers at the forefront of technology will be broadcast on November 21 in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Globant CONVERGE 2024

This year, the event will feature the participation of Marcos Galperin, Founder & CEO of Mercado Libre; Christopher Young, EVP at Microsoft; Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga; Martin Wezowski, Chief Futurist at SAP; John Fanelli, VP, Enterprise Software at NVIDIA; Cassie Kozyrkov, CEO of Data Scientific; Gwyneth Paltrow, Founder & CEO of goop; among many others, sharing thoughtful conversations with top executives from Globant.

"AI is being adopted worldwide as people apply it to their personal and professional lives, unlocking both creativity and efficiency. Businesses need to adapt and create new opportunities to meet this demand," said Martín Migoya, CEO & Co-Founder of Globant. "This year at CONVERGE, we'll be talking with leaders from the leading and creative industries all over the world on how AI can impact and improve their industries."

Since 2015, CONVERGE has ignited inspiration and challenged conventional boundaries. Last year's CONVERGE. AI: Limitless Disruption event had more than 40 thousand virtual registrations, and featured experts such as Marc Benioff, Chair & CEO at Salesforce; David Vélez, Founder & CEO at Nubank; Walter Isaacson, Best-Selling Author & Acclaimed Historian; Jane Lauder, Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies; João Paulo Ferreira, CEO of Natura & Co. Latin America; and was hosted by Cleo Abram, Emmy-nominated Video Journalist.

CONVERGE 2025 Complete Line-up

Stefano Domenicali , President & CEO of Formula 1

, President & CEO of Formula 1 Christopher Young , EVP at Microsoft

, EVP at Microsoft Franco Colapinto , Formula 1 Driver for Williams Racing

, Formula 1 Driver for Williams Racing Gwyneth Paltrow , Founder & CEO of goop

, Founder & CEO of goop Martín Migoya, CEO & Co-Founder of Globant

Marcos Galperin, Founder & CEO of Mercado Libre

Cassie Kozyrkov, CEO of Data Scientific

Guibert Englebienne, Co-founder, President of Latam & Globant X

John Fanelli , VP of Enterprise Software at NVIDIA

, VP of Enterprise Software at NVIDIA Claudia Calderon , Chief Marketing Officer at LA Clippers

, Chief Marketing Officer at LA Clippers Martín Umaran, Co-Founder & Chairman of Globant EMEA

Javier Tebas , President of LaLiga

, President of LaLiga Olga Maslikhova, Founder & Host at The J Curve Podcast

Abdulrahman Mutrib, CTO at Qiddiya & Saudi Entertainment Ventures

Patricia Pomies , Chief Operating Officer at Globant

, Chief Operating Officer at Globant George Gregan , Entrepreneur & Former Wallabies Captain

, Entrepreneur & Former Wallabies Captain Manu Ginobili, NBA Hall of Fame & Tech Investor

Wanda Weigert , Global Chief Brand Officer at Globant

, Global Chief at Globant Pranav Yadav , Founder & CEO of Neuro-Insight US Inc.

, Founder & CEO of Neuro-Insight US Inc. Diego Tártara, Global Chief Technology Officer at Globant

Ramiro Diaz Trepat, Chief Technology Officer at inOrbit

Rachel Jacobson , President & CRO at Infinite Reality

, President & CRO at Infinite Reality Hernan Tabah , Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Suntory

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Suntory Jim Wuthrich , Former President of Content Distribution at Warner Bros.

, Former President of Content Distribution at Warner Bros. Pablo Beramendi , Director of Startups & AI at Google Cloud

, Director of Startups & AI at Google Cloud Alejandro Scanappieco, CEO of Sportian

Nicolás Avila, CTO for North America at Globant

at Globant Simone Ahuja , Best Selling Author & Founder of Blood Orange

, Best Selling Author & Founder of Blood Orange Ralf Jacob , EVP Broadcast Operations at TelevisaUnivision

, EVP Broadcast Operations at TelevisaUnivision Fernando Palomo , Sports Journalist

, Sports Journalist Martin Wezowski , Chief Futurist at SAP

, Chief Futurist at SAP Carolina Dolan Chandler , Chief Digital Officer at Globant

, Chief Digital Officer at Globant Federico Pienovi , CBO Asia, Middle East & Oceania at Globant

To learn more about the event and register for CONVERGE, visit https://converge.globant.com/

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our experience as an AI powerhouse. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 29,100 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556884/Converge_1000_658.jpg