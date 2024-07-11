Globant Doubles its Bet in AI to Reinvent Industries

The company accelerates the adoption of AI through Studios tailored to make key industries ready for advanced transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, has launched its AI Reinvention Network, updating its Studios to support various industries in their AI acceleration.

"Helping our clients navigate the ever-changing world of technology has always been our top priority. As the landscape evolves, we understand the importance of providing cutting-edge solutions to stay ahead," said Martín Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Globant. "For over a decade, Globant has navigated the AI transformation journey, recognizing that every industry needs to embrace AI. Through the AI Reinvention Network, we will support various industries in their AI acceleration, leveraging our extensive AI expertise to help businesses thrive."

With over two decades of harnessing the transformative power of technology to empower businesses to be at the forefront of innovation, Globant presents this Network to prepare key industries for a new wave of AI transformation. Some of the Studios in the Network are Connected Experiences, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Finance, Airlines, Hospitality and Leisure, Games, EdTech, Business Hacking, Sports, Retail, Smart Payments and Sustainable Business.

"Discussing AI has become essential for any top management team globally, and we aim to be a guiding partner for our clients in their quests. With new AI uses and applications being introduced daily, companies require specialists to discover proven best practices and assess the value behind each solution for their specific business. To provide this, our AI Reinvention Network will ensure that we offer the latest on AI applied to each industry," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant.

As an industry pioneer, Globant has been employing AI since 2013 and creating best-in-class solutions that deliver real value to clients. From the initial launch of its Data and AI Studio during that year to these Studios' relaunches, Globant remains at the forefront of driving innovation through AI. This experience made Globant a leader in the IDC's Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services MarketScape.

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our experience as an AI powerhouse. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 28,900 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

