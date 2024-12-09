Globally top 5%, Astronergy won greater-value EcoVadis group scope gold rating

News provided by

Astronergy

09 Dec, 2024, 09:00 GMT

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronergy, full name in Chint New Energy Technology Co.,Ltd., has received a group-level gold medal from EcoVadis, placing the company among the 5% best enterprises evaluated globally in Environment, Labor and human rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement, which are the four core themes of EcoVadis assessment, remarking the company's leading ESG actions in the PV industry.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
image_1

EcoVadis is a renowned provider of universal sustainability ratings, with more than 75,000 companies from over 200 industries taking part and committing to ensuring responsible sourcing throughout the supply chain. As the most comprehensive and in-depth assessment, EcoVadis GROUP level assessments cover all national and foreign subsidiaries of a company.

As the first company in the PV industry to be awarded the EcoVadis gold rating at group level in 2024, Astronergy's daily operation practically fulfils the sustainability strategy it published in 2023. As a new energy company, it undertakes its environmental responsibility, implementing its mission of creating a sustainable and net-zero carbon world with solar power and keeping a call on more people together for a greener world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575213/image_1.jpg

Also from this source

"Solar Together, For A Green World", Astronergy's call to action for a sustainable future

"Solar Together, For A Green World", Astronergy's call to action for a sustainable future

Astronergy proudly announces the launch of its 2024 Branding Campaign, themed "Solar Together, For A Green World." This year's campaign mainly...
1GW Astronergy modules to boost solar utilization in Africa

1GW Astronergy modules to boost solar utilization in Africa

After winning the tenders from two giant Chinese companies – China International Water & Electric Corp. (CWE) and the Power Construction Corporation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics