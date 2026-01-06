Astronergy Earns EcoVadis Platinum at Group Level, Ranking in the Global TOP 1%

Jan. 6, 2026

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest sustainability assessment results announced by EcoVadis, Astronergy has achieved an exceptional score of 86, earning the "Platinum" rating at Group Level and making Astronergy the first company in China's PV industry to receive the certification. This is the highest sustainability honor awarded by EcoVadis, placing Astronergy in the TOP 1% of all rated companies globally!

In the four assessment scopes, Astronergy earned outstanding scores: 90 in Environment, 85 in Labor & Human Rights, 87 in Ethics, and 83 in Sustainable Procurement. These results highlight Astronergy's industry-leading sustainability capabilities while reinforcing its role as a global benchmark in responsible PV manufacturing and supply chain governance.

"This recognition reflects Astronergy's long-standing commitment to sustainability across our strategic decisions, corporate governance, manufacturing, and supply chain management," said Haiyang Huang, EVP & CSO at Astronergy. She added, "As a responsible company, we will continue strengthening full lifecycle product management, and building a more transparent and traceable supply chain. Through these efforts, we aim to contribute to the global energy transition and the sustainable growth of the PV industry."

Astronergy has introduced ESG principles deeply into both its long-term strategy and business operations. In 2023, the company released its Sustainability Strategy, outlining a clear roadmap and committing to achieving carbon neutrality across the entire value chain by 2050.

In practice, Astronergy has taken meaningful steps to these goals. Its Yancheng and Jiuquan Manufacturing Sites both achieved Zero-Carbon Factory certification. To further accelerate its progress, the company is actively engaging with global sustainability organizations and initiatives, such as UN Global Compact's Forward Faster initiative, Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), and Sustainable Fuel Alliance Initiative.

Looking ahead, Astronergy will continue to enhance its sustainability management systems, aiming to deliver greener and more reliable solutions to support the global energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854234/EcoVadis_Platinum_Group_Level_Astronergy.jpg

