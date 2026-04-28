Global Warehouse Automation Market Will Reach $90,725.7 Million by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 15.1% - Allied Market Research

Market Growth Fueled by The Rise of E-Commerce, AI Driven Logistics Platform and Smart Supply Chain Technologies

WILMINGTON, Del., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, 'Warehouse Automation Market by Solution (Hardware and Software), Application (Storage Infrastructure, Automated Guided Vehicles, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems, and Others), and End-User Industry (E-Commerce Companies, Retail Sector Companies, Food & Beverage Manufacturers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034'. The report presents a comprehensive study on global warehouse automation market, which includes data from 2015 to 2023 and most importantly the global warehouse automation market forecast for every period.

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Report Quick-Reference Data

Report Title Warehouse Automation Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025 to 2034 Market Size By 2034 USD 90725.7 million Growth Rate CAGR of 15.1% Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Report Pages 1015 By Solution Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Conveyors and Sortation Systems

Robotics Systems

Picking and Packing Equipment

Palletizing and Depalletizing Systems

Sensors and Scanners

Others Hardware

Warehouse Management System

Warehouse Control System

Warehouse Execution System Others Software's By Application Food and beverage Solution Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Conveyors and Sortation Systems Robotics Systems Picking and Packing Equipment Palletizing and Depalletizing Systems Sensors and Scanners Others Hardware Warehouse Management System Warehouse Control System Warehouse Execution System Others Software's

E-Commerce Solution Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Conveyors and Sortation Systems Robotics Systems Picking and Packing Equipment Palletizing and Depalletizing Systems Sensors and Scanners Others Hardware Warehouse Management System Warehouse Control System Warehouse Execution System Others Software's

Pharmaceutical Solution Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Conveyors and Sortation Systems Robotics Systems Picking and Packing Equipment Palletizing and Depalletizing Systems Sensors and Scanners Others Hardware Warehouse Management System Warehouse Control System Warehouse Execution System Others Software's

Fashion and Apparel Solution Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Conveyors and Sortation Systems Robotics Systems Picking and Packing Equipment Palletizing and Depalletizing Systems Sensors and Scanners Others Hardware Warehouse Management System Warehouse Control System Warehouse Execution System Others Software's

Cosmetics Solution Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Conveyors and Sortation Systems Robotics Systems Picking and Packing Equipment Palletizing and Depalletizing Systems Sensors and Scanners Others Hardware Warehouse Management System Warehouse Control System Warehouse Execution System Others Software's

Others Solution Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Conveyors and Sortation Systems Robotics Systems Picking and Packing Equipment Palletizing and Depalletizing Systems Sensors and Scanners Others Hardware Warehouse Management System Warehouse Control System Warehouse Execution System Others Software's

Automotive Solution Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Conveyors and Sortation Systems Robotics Systems Picking and Packing Equipment Palletizing and Depalletizing Systems Sensors and Scanners Others Hardware Warehouse Management System Warehouse Control System Warehouse Execution System

Others Software's By End User Industry Retailers Types E-Commerce Retailers Omnichannel Retailers

Manufacturers and distributors Types Wholesale Distributors Discrete Manufacturers

Process Manufacturers Regions North America | Europe | Asia-Pacific | LAMEA

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Market Size & Growth

The global warehouse automation market was valued at $21,707.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $90,725.7 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2025 to 2034. The remarkable growth trajectory reflects how quickly global logistics and supply chain infrastructure is going digital.

The warehouse automation market is experiencing vigorous acceleration, with increasing deployment of robotics systems, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), AI-powered software solutions for the management of warehouses and IoT-equipped devices. Whatever be the industry of a business, smart warehouse solutions are laying their footprints to help them lower operating costs and curb down human error in order to keep up with unprecedented consumer demand for speedy and accurate deliveries.

In 2024, the North America warehouse automation market accounted for a share of over 44.7%, and Germany is predicted to grow at around 15.5% CAGR until 2034. The most rapidly growing market will be the Asia-Pacific region, with a CAGR of 18.0%, due to rapid industrialization, e-commerce boom and high investment in smart logistics infrastructure.

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Key Market Insights

The story: The warehouse automation market is at an inflection point, propelled by multiple converging macro and micro-economic forces. However, rising labour costs in developed economies, skyrocketing e-commerce growth as well as increasing complexity in global supply chains has made automation more than a competitive differentiator — but indeed a strategic necessity. Allied Market Research report has pointed out the key market insights, such as:

Increase in E-Commerce Demand: The expansion of online retail has a significant impact on the world of fulfillment; manufacturers and distributors are under more pressure than ever before to fulfill order volumes with increased speed and accuracy. This makes them ideally suited to scalable automation solutions.

AI & IoT Integration — The fusion of artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is driving visibility into inventory in real-time through predictive analytics & warehouse execution adaptability. Warehouse management systems (WMS) and warehouse execution systems (WES) comprise the software segment, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%.

Growing labor cost pressures are only adding further fuel to the fire of warehouse robotics uptake with minimum wage increasing across North America, Europe and parts of Asia-Pacific paving the way for investment in breakthrough automation technologies with sub-two-year ROI paybacks from autonomous mobile robot deployments into high-labor-cost markets.

Resilience in the Supply Chain: With much of what was learnt from pandemic supply chain disruptions, enterprises are striving towards a certain degree of operational resilience by leveraging automation to eliminate human dependency in their critical logistics operations.

Sustainability Initiatives — The green revolution has also reached logistics, so consumer demand for more sustainable means of goods movement has increased the need for energy-efficient automation systems leveraging electric-powered robots and AI-optimized routing to offset carbon emissions.

However, more than 70% of warehouses all around the world have already implemented some degree of automation technology - a clear sign that this sector is dedicated to digital renewal. Researchers have predicted that there will be 4 million commercial warehouse robots working in over 50,000 warehouses by 2025.

Market Segmentation

Warehouse Automation Market Analysis The global warehouse automation market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Solution

In 2024, the by-solution market is fragmented into Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Solutions, AS/RS Solutions, Delivery Robots among others. AS/RS systems are especially valued for their ability to optimize storage space, minimize picking errors, and integrate easily with warehouse management software. They play a dominant role in e-commerce, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing sectors that require high-density, high-accuracy storage environments.

Among the various solutions, the Software segment — includes WMS/WCS/WES — is expected to witness the fastest market growth at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2023 through 2034. This segment is growing rapidly, driven by the shift towards data-driven operations and more artificial intelligence integrated warehouse operations. Other major hardware solutions also include conveyors and sortation systems, robotic systems, picking and packing equipment, palletizing and depalletizing systems, and sensors and scanners.

By Application

In 2024, E-Commerce was the end user with largest market share of more than half of total warehouse automation revenue. E-commerce is the most automation-heavy vertical, primarily because of the requirement to process a high number of SKUs, order fulfillment in the fastest possible timeframe, and meeting customer needs for last mile (same-day or next-day) fulfillment. The CAGR of 15.9% between now and 2034 for this segment, is anticipated. Other major applications include automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical supply chain management and the fashion and apparel (e.g.

By End-User Industry

Based on end user, the Manufacturers and Distributors segment held the largest share in 2024accounting for over three-fifths of global warehouse automation market revenue. Automation platforms existing in an integrated form perfectly cater to large scale manufacturers that require accurate inventory management, a smooth material handling and just-in-time delivery coordination. While currently the smaller of the two segments, Retailers will become the fastest growing segment over time as they broaden their omnichannel networks (both to fulfill same-day delivery standards and returns management requires). The CAGR for this segment from now through 2034 is projected to be 15.4%.

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Regional Insights

North America: The largest regional market accounting for over 44.7% of global revenue in 2024 The U.S. actually has the most concentrated e-commerce network (density), ravagingly high warehouse wages ($20/hour plus in major metros) and powerful governmental support for supply chain modernization. From 2020 to this year, the region added 500 million square feet of warehouse space. Mexico is also developing as an emerging high-growth submarket off the back of nearshoring trends which are expected to attract $20bn+ in manufacturing investment during 2024-25.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 18.0% for the period from 2025 to 2034. Based on these smart-logistics national guidelines established by China, automation penetration in last-mile delivery is targeted at 70% for logistics parks in tier-one cities by the year 2030. India has been rapidly reforming warehousing along GST lines, accelerating mega-hub development; Japan and South Korea have rolled out top-notch robotics subsidies and automation incentives to address aging workforce constraints.

Europe: With an industrial base and a history of precision engineering, Germany is likely to grow at CAGR 15.5% owning to the reliable regulatory timelines ensuring adoption of safety-compliant, energy-efficient automation systems. The European Union's (EU) focus on becoming carbon neutral is driving green warehouse automation investments throughout the region.

LAMEA: Emerging markets such as Brazil, the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia and South Africa are also focusing their warehouse automation investments as a part of infrastructure modernization initiatives or in line with Vision 2030-aligned smart logistics projects

Key Players

Global warehouse automation market is moderately consolidated, where, top ten vendors accounted for ~50% of overall global revenue Top companies are driving organic growth through investment in R&D, and inorganic growth via strategic mergers, acquisitions and partnerships. The more profiled in the Allied Market Research are:

ABB Ltd. — One of the world leaders in robotics and automation, with a wide range of offerings including industrial robots, control systems (with AI algorithms included), and logistics solutions.

Amazon. News Corp (AQUIS: INC) — One of the most revolutionary solutions filling distribution and fulfillment centers around the globe with tens of thousands of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) while keeping a benchmark in throughput and order accuracy from warehouse over to consumers.

Daifuku Co., Ltd. — World leader in material handling and automated warehouse systems, When looking for this company you will find locations across Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Honeywell International Inc.: — Provides with WES and robotics automation solutions. Data up to October 2023 shows high AI & cloud capability

KION Group AG (Dematic) — Full suite of automation including AS/RS, AGVs, WMS and end-to-end supply chain optimization platform.

KUKA AG A German-based robotics company that supplies industrial robots and flexible automation systems for various warehouse automation or warehouse logistics applications.

SSI Schaefer Group — Wisdom in modular intralogistic systems, shelving, automated picking systems and smart warehouse software

Fanuc Corporation — The foremost provider of industrial robotics and factory automation solutions, now venturing into warehouse logistics using AI-driven robotic arms and vision systems.

Jungheinrich AG — A well-known player in the forklift truck and intralogistics systems market, with growing focus on automated guided vehicles and warehouse automation solutions.

Other key players: Zebra Technologies Corp (Fetch Robotics), Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Atmos Systems, Bastian Solutions LLC and Falcon Autotech.

Key Recent Industry Developments

In 2024-2026 there has been a surge of strategic investments, acquisitionsand product innovations in the warehouse automation space reflecting heightenedcompetition within this market:

Jan. 2026 — Dematic Commissions $150 Million Grand Rapids, Michigan Manufacturing Expansion: Completion of an expansion to provide up to 200,000 square feet of production capacity dedicated to manufacturing AS/RS systems would create approximately 300 jobs while providing nearly a one-third reduction in North American lead times.

December 2025 — Daifuku Co., Ltd. awarded a European cloud-native software business for EUR 80 million that greatly enhanced its warehouse execution and orchestration software depth (60% stake).

November 2025 — AutoStore0; forms $200 million framework agreement with a leading U.S. third-party logistics (3PL) operator for the deployment of 50 cubic-storage robotic systems across 25 facilities by 2026, utilizing an innovative robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) model.

October 2025 — Symbotic received $300 million in institutional financing to raise a second U.S. manufacturing facility and new Asia Pacific regional services hubs.

April 2025 — Daifuku Co., Ltd. opened a new manufacturing facility in Telangana, India, to manufacture AS/RS systems, case sorters and conveyors to address increased automation demand in South Asia.

March 2025 — Honeywell International launched its cloud-based Smart Warehouse Execution Software (WES) platform, which orchestrates real-time picking, routing and order management across warehousing operations.

Honeywell Intelligrated builds new robotics R&D lab, hires 200 engineers to design AI-powered warehouse execution systems and AMR fleets — Feb., 2025: Honeywell Intelligrated opened new robotics research facilities in Pittsburgh, PA.

Next: 2025 — Fully automated warehousing commissioned for Apotea in Varberg, Sweden by SSI SCHÄFER Group. The warehouse is designed to facilitate shuttle robots, A-Frame picking systems and WCS software for processing in excess of 50,000 orders per day with over 30,000 m² of storage space.

Data-driven insights regarding the global warehouse automation market opportunity are provided with a complete analysis in this report for businesses, investors, and supply chain strategists by Allied Market Research : Global Warehouse Automation Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034.

This report is the result of a comprehensive external & internal research which includes Porter's Five Forces Analysis, value chain analysis, market sizing in 20+ countries; competitive benchmarking and strategic investment insights. Custom Versions of the Report can be Provided on Request.

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