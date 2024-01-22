Global Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment Market is expected to Reach US$ 13,617.4 million by 2034, rising at a 1.9% CAGR- FMI Study

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) predicts a robust expansion of the urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market, propelled by increasing infection rates, catheter use, and advancements in diagnosis and care. Dive deeper into the intricate dynamics of this burgeoning market and uncover compelling stakeholder opportunities in our comprehensive FMI report.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment Market is estimated to be worth US$ 11,244.0 million in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 13,617.4 million in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a growth rate of 1.9%.

The urinary tract infection treatment market is poised for substantial growth in the foreseeable future, attributed to factors such as hormonal changes, inadequate personal hygiene practices, catheter usage, and other contributing factors. As the prevalence of urinary tract infections rises, the market is anticipated to experience noteworthy expansion in the coming years.

The heightened occurrence of chronic kidney diseases, including conditions like bladder cancer and renal failure, has resulted in a greater utilization of catheters and other drainage devices among patients. Individuals using urinary catheters face an elevated risk of developing complicated urinary tract infections, driving the demand for UTI treatment.

Supportive government policies, initiatives, and regulations can influence the market positively by fostering research and development in the field of UTI treatment. Increased spending on healthcare infrastructure and services, both in developed and developing countries, can positively influence the UTI treatment market.

The adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring technologies can facilitate better management and follow-up care for individuals with UTIs. Growing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about the importance of early detection and prompt treatment of UTIs can contribute to market growth.

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Research Report Scope

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Research Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 11,244.0 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$13,617.4 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 1.9 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Market Segments Covered Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment Market - Key Segments • By Drug Class: o Penicillin & Combinations o Quinolones o Cephalosporin o Aminoglycoside Antibiotics o Sulphonamides (Sulfamethoxazole, Trimethoprim) o Azoles and Amphotericin B o Tetracycline (Doxycycline) o Nitrofurans (Nitrofurantoin) o Others • By Indication: o Complicated o Uncomplicated • By Distribution Channel: o Hospital Pharmacies o Gynecology and Urology Clinics o Drug Stores o Retail Pharmacies o Online Drug Stores • By Region: o North America o Latin America o Western Europe o Eastern Europe o South Asia and Pacific o East Asia o Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, India, Bangladesh, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, South Korea, GCC countries, South Africa, Israel

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Key Takeaways

From 2019 to 2023, the urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market was valued at a CAGR of 2.1%

Based on indication, the uncomplicated UTI segment is expected to account for a share of 76.2% in 2024.

Global urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 2.0% in 2024.

is predicted to account for a CAGR of 2.0% in 2024. In the United States , the urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 2.5% in 2024.

, the urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 2.5% in 2024. India is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 1.9% between 2024 and 2034.

is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 1.9% between 2024 and 2034. The urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 2.1% in 2024.

"Increased prevalence of urinary tract infections and strategic advancements in treatment options propel the growth of the urinary tract infection treatment market." says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The market players are investing in ongoing research and development activities to discover and develop new and more effective UTI treatment options. This could involve the exploration of novel antibiotics, combination therapies, and innovative drug delivery methods. Expanding market presence by entering new geographic regions and enhancing distribution networks to ensure wider availability of UTI treatments.

Leading Companies in UTI Treatment Industry:

Allergan

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Global Services LLC

Lupin Ltd

Merck & Co. Inc.

Almirall S.A

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Recent Developments:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases. They might have products related to UTI treatment.

focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases. They might have products related to UTI treatment. Janssen Global Services LLC is a pharmaceutical company under the umbrella of Johnson & Johnson. They may have products related to infectious diseases, including UTI treatment.

is a pharmaceutical company under the umbrella of Johnson & Johnson. They may have products related to infectious diseases, including UTI treatment. Lupin is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company. They might have a range of pharmaceutical products, including those related to infectious diseases.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics between 2024 and 2034.

To understand opportunities in the urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment industry, the industry is segmented based on Drug Class (Penicillin & Combinations, Quinolones, Cephalosporin, Aminoglycoside Antibiotics, Sulphonamides (Sulfamethoxazole, Trimethoprim), Azoles and Amphotericin B, Tetracycline (Doxycycline), Nitrofurans (Nitrofurantoin), Others) By Indication(Complicated Urinary Tract Infection, Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection) By Distribution Channel(Hospital Pharmacies, Gynecology and Urology Clinics, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Drug Stores) Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

