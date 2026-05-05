Global Test & Measurement Equipment Market to Reach US$52.1 Bn by 2032 Amid 5G & AI-Led Transformation | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global test and measurement equipment market is growing steadily, valued at around US$37.2 billion in 2025 and projected to reach US$52.1 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.9% in the coming years. This expansion is driven by rising complexity in electronics, rapid electrification, and the need for high-precision validation across industries. Test and measurement solutions are essential in ensuring product quality, supporting innovation in EVs, semiconductors, and next-generation communication systems. Market dynamics reflect a shift toward software-defined, AI-enabled platforms and remote-capable systems that enhance efficiency and scalability.

Electrification and Advanced Electronics Drive Testing Demand

The increasing complexity of modern electronics and the global shift toward electrification are major drivers of the test and measurement equipment market. Industries are rapidly integrating miniaturized components, high-frequency systems, and embedded technologies, creating a need for highly accurate and reliable testing solutions. Electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and advanced sensors require rigorous validation under real-world conditions to ensure safety and performance.

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Global EV adoption continues to surge, with sales reaching nearly 17 million units in 2024, marking a 25% increase from the previous year. This growth has significantly increased demand for battery testing systems, high-voltage measurement tools, and charging infrastructure validation. Similarly, semiconductor manufacturing relies heavily on RF, optical, and parametric testing to maintain yield and quality in increasingly complex chip designs. Manufacturers are responding by introducing high-performance instruments capable of handling high-speed signals, power electronics, and advanced materials. These innovations enable precise measurements across R&D and production environments, supporting faster product development cycles and improved reliability.

Key Highlights

The global test and measurement equipment market is projected to grow from US$37.2 billion in 2025 to US$52.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.9%.

Oscilloscopes lead the product segment with over 21% market share, supported by rising demand for real-time, high-bandwidth signal analysis across EVs, 5G, and IoT applications.

Bit error rate testers (BERT) represent the fastest-growing segment, fueled by increasing complexity in high-speed communication networks and the need for low-error, high-throughput data transmission.

North America leads with over 32% share, supported by EV adoption, autonomous technologies, and strong investments in data centers and digital infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding electronics manufacturing, semiconductor investments, and supportive government initiatives in key economies.

Expansion of 5G and Digital Infrastructure Fuels Market Growth

The rapid global rollout of 5G networks and broader digital transformation initiatives are accelerating the adoption of advanced test and measurement equipment. As telecom operators and enterprises upgrade infrastructure to support high-speed, low-latency communication, the need for accurate testing of network components becomes critical.

5G technology operates across complex architectures and multiple frequency bands, requiring advanced spectrum analyzers and signal generators capable of handling millimeter-wave frequencies. By the end of 2024, 5G networks were deployed in nearly all OECD countries, covering approximately 84% of the population. This widespread deployment underscores the importance of reliable testing solutions to ensure signal integrity, compliance, and network performance.

The integration of IoT, AI, and edge computing further amplifies demand for continuous monitoring and measurement. Devices and systems must be validated for interoperability, cybersecurity, and real-time performance, making test and measurement equipment indispensable in digital ecosystems.

Industries such as telecommunications, cloud computing, and data centers increasingly rely on these tools to optimize operations and maintain service quality. This trend is particularly strong in North America and Asia Pacific, where digital infrastructure investments are accelerating.

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Key Highlight: Acquisition of Pixel Power by Imagine Communications from Rohde & Schwarz (2025)

A notable development in 2025 was the acquisition of Pixel Power, a subsidiary of Rohde & Schwarz, by Imagine Communications. The deal reflects Rohde & Schwarz's strategic decision to divest non-core business units and sharpen its focus on its primary segments, including Test & Measurement.

Pixel Power, known for its media processing and playout solutions, was not directly aligned with Rohde & Schwarz's core T&M operations. By transferring ownership to Imagine Communications, Rohde & Schwarz aims to streamline its portfolio and concentrate resources on high-growth areas such as electronic test solutions, broadcasting infrastructure, and secure communications.

For Imagine Communications, the acquisition strengthens its capabilities in software-defined video processing and expands its product offerings for broadcasters and media companies. Pixel Power's technology complements Imagine's existing portfolio, enhancing its position in the media and entertainment technology space.

This move signals a broader industry trend where major Test & Measurement companies are refining their business structures to focus on core competencies. By exiting non-essential segments, firms like Rohde & Schwarz can invest more aggressively in innovation within T&M, ultimately driving more specialized and advanced testing solutions in the market.

Segmentation Insights: High-Performance Signal Analysis Tools Lead While Next-Gen Data Integrity Solutions Accelerate Rapid Growth

Oscilloscopes are expected to dominate the test and measurement equipment market, accounting for over 21% share, driven by their critical role in real-time, high-bandwidth signal analysis across EV systems, 5G infrastructure, and IoT-enabled devices. Their ability to support debugging, validation, and signal integrity testing in increasingly complex electronic environments sustains strong adoption among engineers and R&D teams. In contrast, bit error rate testers (BERT) are projected to be the fastest-growing segment, fueled by rising demand for high-speed data transmission, low-latency networks, and advanced digital communication systems. As enterprises scale data-intensive operations, BERT solutions are becoming essential for ensuring accuracy and compliance in high-throughput environments. A notable development in this segment is the increasing integration of AI-enabled diagnostics and cloud-based test environments, allowing real-time error detection and predictive analysis, significantly improving network reliability and reducing validation time across telecom and semiconductor applications.

Regional Insights: North America Maintains Market Leadership While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Powerhouse

North America holds the largest share of the test and measurement equipment market, accounting for over 32% of market share. The region's dominance is driven by strong adoption of electric vehicles, autonomous driving technologies, and advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The United States leads demand, supported by investments in data centers, cloud infrastructure, and next-generation communication systems.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid expansion in electronics manufacturing and semiconductor production. China remains a global leader in device manufacturing, while South Korea continues to dominate memory chip production through companies such as Samsung and SK Hynix. India is emerging as a key growth market, supported by government initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the India Semiconductor Mission.

Europe maintains steady growth, driven by industrial automation, renewable energy adoption, and regulatory compliance requirements. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are investing in Industry 4.0 and clean energy technologies, increasing demand for advanced testing solutions.

Trade trends indicate a shift toward Asia Pacific for cost-effective manufacturing, while North America and Europe focus on high-value, technology-driven solutions. Regional strategies emphasize localization, innovation, and partnerships to remain competitive.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

General Purpose Test Equipment Multimeters Signal Generators Oscilloscopes Logic Analyzers Spectrum Analyzers Bit Error Rate Testers (BERT) Power Meters Network Analyzers Others

Mechanical Test Equipment Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Machine Vision Inspection Systems Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment



By Service Type

Calibration Services

Repair/After-Sales Services

Others

By Vertical

Healthcare

Industrial

Electronics and Semiconductor

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

IT and Telecommunication

Utilities

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Fluke Corporation, and Megger Group Limited.

Keysight Technologies focuses on innovation in software-defined and AI-enabled testing platforms, strengthening its leadership in high-speed digital and RF applications.

Rohde & Schwarz emphasizes advanced communication testing solutions, particularly for 5G and aerospace applications.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation leverages its expertise in industrial automation and precision measurement systems to expand its global footprint.

Fluke Corporation focuses on portable and diagnostic tools for industrial applications, enhancing reliability and ease of use.

Megger Group Limited specializes in electrical testing solutions, particularly for power and utility applications.

Strategies across the market emphasize innovation, digital integration, and service-based models such as equipment-as-a-service (EaaS). Companies are increasingly investing in AI, cloud connectivity, and modular platforms to deliver flexible, scalable solutions that meet evolving industry demands.

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