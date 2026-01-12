Global Sports Nutrition Market Expanding at 8.18% CAGR to Cross USD 53.42 Billion by 2031 according to a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the sports nutrition market size is valued at USD 36.06 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 53.42 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 8.18%, reflecting sustained expansion as active lifestyles move into the mainstream. Once centered on professional athletes and bodybuilders, sports nutrition has transitioned into a daily wellness category serving gym members, recreational athletes, and health-focused consumers. Demand is increasingly shaped by preventive health awareness, digital fitness adoption, and a shift toward products that support endurance, recovery, and overall metabolic balance rather than muscle gain alone.

Key Trends Driving the Sports Nutrition Market

Sports Nutrition Expands from Performance to Daily Wellness Lifestyles

Sports nutrition has moved beyond competitive training into everyday health routines, supported by broader fitness participation such as home workouts, yoga, and recreational sports. Consumers increasingly use functional drinks, supplements, and performance snacks for energy, hydration, and recovery as part of sustainable wellness habits. This shift aligns sports nutrition with weight management, active aging, and general well-being. Digital fitness ecosystems and wearables reinforce consistent usage by linking intake to measurable outcomes. As a result, product messaging now emphasizes lifestyle fit, long-term health support, and transparency.

Targeted, Personalized, and Clean-Label Solutions Deepen Market Engagement

Demand is shifting toward activity-specific formulations designed for endurance, high-intensity training, joint support, and recovery needs. Consumers prefer targeted nutrition over one-size-fits-all products, reflecting greater awareness of training-specific requirements. Personalization has become practical through modular offerings, customized bundles, and digitally guided recommendations. Clean-label and plant-forward formulations are now baseline expectations, not niche differentiators. Brands that combine ingredient clarity, tailored functionality, and credible claims are strengthening trust and long-term loyalty.

Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation Insights

By Product Type

Sports Protein Products

Sports Non-Protein Products

By Source

Animal-Based

Plant-Based

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacy/Health Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Channels

Regional Outlook Reflects Lifestyle and Infrastructure Differences

North America continues to anchor global sports nutrition consumption, supported by a deeply embedded fitness culture and broad retail access. The region shows strong adoption of ready-to-consume formats aligned with busy lifestyles.

Asia-Pacific represents the most dynamic expansion opportunity. Rising disposable incomes, urban fitness adoption, and government-led wellness initiatives are accelerating interest in sports nutrition across younger demographics. Portable formats and culturally adapted formulations resonate strongly in this region.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Direction

The sports nutrition industry remains moderately concentrated, with global players leveraging scale, research capabilities, and distribution reach. At the same time, agile challengers disrupt the market through direct-to-consumer strategies, influencer-driven education, and niche positioning.

Future competition is expected to center on personalization capabilities, female-focused formulations, mental performance support, and integration with digital health platforms. Companies that align scientific credibility with lifestyle relevance are best positioned to sustain long-term growth.

Sports Nutrition Industry Leaders

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Glanbia plc

