Global Softgel Capsules Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7%

BOSTON, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Softgel Capsules: Global Markets" is expected to grow from $7.9 billion in 2024 to $11.5 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 through 2029.

The market covers trends from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections through 2029. It segments the market by product type (gelatin and vegetarian capsules), application (nutritional, pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical), and end user (pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, contract manufacturers). The report also analyzes the competitive environment, regulatory scenarios, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, offering insights into the current and future softgel capsules market.

Although the capsule industry is evolving with new materials and technologies, traditional soft capsules still still dominate the market the market. Innovations such as hydroxypropyl mikethylcellulose (HPMC) and non-gelatin softgel capsules are expanding the market.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increasing Applications: Softgel capsules are used for various products, such as vitamins, oils, and medications. They offer better absorption and are easier to swallow, ensuring their continued popularity among consumers.

Market Expansion Strategies: Companies are coming up with new formulations, including plant-based options, and entering into partnerships to enhance their market presence and capabilities.

Pharmaceutical Industry Growth: The pharmaceutical industry, driven by the health issues of an aging population and rising healthcare needs, is boosting the demand for softgel capsules, especially for precise medication dosages and dietary supplements.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $7.4 billion Market size forecast $11.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Product type, application, end user Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (South America, and the Middle East and Africa) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, China and India Market drivers • Increasing applications for softgel capsules. • Strategies by market players to expand their capabilities. • Growth of the pharmaceutical industry.

Interesting facts:

The demand for softgel capsules is rising because people prefer clean and eco-friendly products. In addition, new technology makes producing them more effective and easier.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for softgel capsules was valued at $7.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $11.5 billion by the end of 2029.



Which market segments are covered in the report?

This report analyzes market shares for softgel capsules based on product type, application, end user and geographic region. Product types include gelatin capsules and vegetarian capsules. Applications include nutritional, pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical. End users include pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations.



Which product type will be dominant in the market in 2029?

Vegetarian capsules are expected to be dominant in the softgel capsule market at the end of the forecast period.



Which region has the largest share of the market?

North America accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Market leaders include:

AENOVA HOLDING GMBH

CAPTEK SOFTGEL INTERNATIONAL INC.

CATALENT INC.

EUROCAPS

FUJI CAPSULE

PHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC.

ROBINSON PHARMA INC.

SIRIO PHARMA CO. LTD.

SOFT GEL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

SOFTIGEL

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

