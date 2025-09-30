Global Release of Documentary The Path to Peace

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- How can we safeguard peace in today's turbulent world? A newly released documentary, The Path to Peace, produced by China Review Studio, tackles this profound question about peace through compelling, real-life individual stories and case studies.

Structured around a "past-present-future" narrative approach, the documentary series anchors itself on the themes of "Remembering History, Safeguarding Peace Together, and Building the Future." It delves into individual experiences and authentic details, weaving together nine powerful moments that illustrate humanity's collective pursuit of peace.

The film highlights instances of international cooperation in the face of adversity: Botanist Wang Qingfeng conducts research on plant diversity at the China-Africa Joint Research Center, fostering sustainable natural resource management through scientific collaboration; virologist Lu Hongzhou leads Chinese medical teams in Sierra Leone to combat the Ebola outbreak; entrepreneur Yin Xinhua promotes coffee cultivation techniques in Laos, leveraging the China-Laos Railway to streamline supply chains; and China's research vessel Xuelong participates in an international rescue mission in Antarctica, racing for four days and nights at full speed to aid a stranded ship. Each case highlights how people collaborate to overcome global challenges.

The production also integrates artificial intelligence technologies, including AI-generated video, voice synthesis, and image restoration, to recreate certain historical scenes—adding technological depth to traditional documentary storytelling.

The Path to Peace is now available for streaming on various online platforms.

For more information about the Documentary, please visit https://youtu.be/EEQRFu2wPdw?feature=shared

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEQRFu2wPdw