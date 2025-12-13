XISHUANGBANNA, China, Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 2020 to August 2021, fifteen wild Asian elephants from Yunnan Province left their comfortable home in the Wild Elephant Valley of the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve in Yunnan Province, China. Over a period of 17 months, they traveled across nearly half of Yunnan Province, first heading north, then west, and finally south. This was the longest recorded migration of wild Asian elephants in China.

Documentary March of The Elephants Reveals the Story of Over 25000 People Escorting An Asian Elephants Herd Back Home

Presented by China Review Studio, the documentary "March of The Elephants" directed by Chinese female documentary director Olivia Chen. She has been specialized in natural and wild-life themed documentary films and has won the Best Story Award at the NaturVision Film Festival for her documentary film "A Song For Love: An Ape with An App". Her experience of being working closely to Asian elephants has left her an deep impression: "March of The Elephants has allowed me to re-understand Asian elephants from scratch. When we interact with them from a perspective free of harm and desire, we find that a very warm, peaceful and harmonious relationship is formed between humans and elephants. Making the film has inspired me that how we get along with these elephants often depends on our mindset."

March of The Elephants features the elephant herd Short-nose Family's travel going northward and then back south across Yunnan province, recreating the tortuous journey of the elephant herd's, and records the process in which the elephants and humans along the way deepen their understanding of each other and build trust during the time.

The film has attracted over 130 million viewers in China. It won Silver Award of Spotlight Documentary Film Awards 2022 and The Second Prize in the Knowledge-themed Works of The 13th Beijing International Film Festival Short video Unit. The film was also in the Official Selections of Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival 2023, 2023 World Wildlife Day Film Showcase, and Wildscreen Festival 2024.

The documentary is available in three languages: the Arabic version, the French version, and the Portuguese version.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dU_XkziyO-I