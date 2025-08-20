Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Gearing Up for Outstanding Expansion at a CAGR of ~11% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The demand for minimal residual disease testing is increasing mainly due to the higher prevalence of solid tumors and blood cancers like leukemia, multiple myeloma, and lymphoma. Continuous advances in molecular diagnostics have greatly improved MRD detection accuracy, and active product development and launches by leading companies are further boosting the market's momentum.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading minimal residual disease testing companies' market shares, challenges, minimal residual disease testing market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market minimal residual disease testing companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global minimal residual disease testing market during the forecast period.

In the test type segment of the minimal residual disease testing market, the polymerase chain reaction category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Notable minimal residual disease testing companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Personalis, Inc., Guardant Health, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Exact Sciences, Foundation Medicine, QIAGEN, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Foresight Diagnostics, ICON plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., 3B BlacBio Biotech India, Bioartis, EntroGen, Natera, Inc., Labcorp, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Veracyte, Inc., Cognixion, Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the minimal residual disease testing market.

and several others, are currently operating in the minimal residual disease testing market. In June 2025 , QIAGEN expanded its minimal residual disease (MRD) testing portfolio through new strategic partnerships with Tracer Biotechnologies and Foresight Diagnostics. These collaborations aim to strengthen QIAGEN's presence in MRD testing for both solid tumors and blood cancers.

expanded its minimal residual disease (MRD) testing portfolio through new strategic partnerships with Tracer Biotechnologies and Foresight Diagnostics. These collaborations aim to strengthen QIAGEN's presence in MRD testing for both solid tumors and blood cancers. In April 2025 , Labcorp announced the expansion of its precision oncology portfolio with two key solutions. The first, Labcorp Plasma Detect, is designed to help assess the risk of disease recurrence in patients with stage III colon cancer. The second, PGDx elio™ plasma focus Dx, is the first and only FDA-authorized kitted liquid biopsy test for pan-solid tumors, aimed at identifying patients who may benefit from targeted therapies.

announced the expansion of its precision oncology portfolio with two key solutions. The first, Labcorp Plasma Detect, is designed to help assess the risk of disease recurrence in patients with stage III colon cancer. The second, PGDx elio™ plasma focus Dx, is the first and only FDA-authorized kitted liquid biopsy test for pan-solid tumors, aimed at identifying patients who may benefit from targeted therapies. In January 2025 , Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation announced a multi-year exclusive strategic commercial collaboration aimed at advancing MRD monitoring for patients with select blood cancers. The partnership combines Adaptive's clonoSEQ® MRD test with NeoGenomics' COMPASS and CHART assessment services, providing clinicians and patients with deeper insights throughout the treatment journey.

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Overview

Minimal residual disease testing refers to the detection of small numbers of cancer cells that may remain in a patient's body after treatment and are undetectable through standard diagnostic methods. These residual cells can eventually lead to relapse, so identifying them early is critical for managing and monitoring the disease. MRD testing uses highly sensitive techniques such as PCR, next-generation sequencing (NGS), or flow cytometry to quantify these remaining cancer cells at very low levels. It has become particularly important in hematologic malignancies like leukemia and multiple myeloma, where MRD status is an increasingly important prognostic indicator.

Clinicians use MRD results to help assess treatment efficacy and to make decisions about therapy intensification or discontinuation. A negative MRD result often indicates a deeper and more durable response to treatment and is associated with improved survival outcomes. Conversely, the presence of MRD can prompt early therapeutic interventions to prevent full relapse. As diagnostic technology advances, MRD testing is being incorporated into clinical guidelines and drug development as a surrogate endpoint, making it a powerful tool for personalized treatment strategies in oncology.

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the minimal residual disease testing market, driven by multiple key factors. The region's leadership stems largely from the increasing incidence of blood cancers and solid tumors, which is boosting the need for sophisticated diagnostic tools. Furthermore, rapid progress in molecular diagnostic technologies, along with consistent product launches and regulatory approvals by major companies, continues to accelerate market expansion.

In the U.S., the market is further buoyed by ongoing innovation and strategic initiatives from leading industry players. For example, in February 2025, Myriad Genetics received a foundational patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its tumor-informed, high-definition MRD assay, which enhances ctDNA detection using advanced sequencing technologies to achieve highly accurate MRD measurement. Likewise, in May 2025, Exact Sciences Corp. released clinical validation data from its Beta-CORRECT study under the GALAXY cohort, confirming that its Oncodetect™ MRD test effectively predicts recurrence in stage II–IV colorectal cancer patients, supporting its use in post-treatment monitoring and therapeutic decision-making.

As a result, the combination of growing cancer incidence, advancements in molecular diagnostics, and continuous technological progress with new MRD testing products is projected to substantially drive the growth of the MRD testing market in North America from 2025 to 2032.

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Dynamics

The minimal residual disease testing market is experiencing strong growth, driven largely by the increasing prevalence of hematologic malignancies such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. As cancer treatment becomes more personalized, oncologists are relying heavily on MRD testing to detect trace levels of cancer cells that remain after treatment. This enables earlier intervention and more tailored therapy decisions, which is pushing hospitals and cancer research centers to adopt advanced MRD technologies.

Technological advancements are a major catalyst in shaping market dynamics. Highly sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS), digital PCR, and flow cytometry platforms are enabling clinicians to monitor disease burden with far greater precision than ever before. As these tests prove their clinical value in improving patient outcomes, major diagnostic companies are investing heavily in R&D and launching new MRD assays. Moreover, regulatory agencies like the FDA are granting clearances and approvals for new MRD tests, building confidence among healthcare providers and accelerating market adoption.

Strategic collaborations between diagnostic companies and pharmaceutical firms are also contributing to growth. Pharma companies increasingly incorporate MRD status as a key endpoint in clinical trials for novel oncology drugs. This is boosting the demand for companion diagnostics and driving partnerships across the value chain. Venture capital investment in MRD testing startups is also rising, which adds to innovation and competition in the market.

However, market expansion still faces challenges. Despite significant progress, the high cost of advanced MRD testing technologies and limited reimbursement in some regions can hinder widespread adoption. Healthcare systems in emerging markets may lack access to sophisticated lab infrastructure needed for these tests. In addition, there is still variability in standardization across different MRD techniques, making it difficult to compare results across platforms and institutions.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market CAGR ~11% Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Size by 2032 USD 4.5 Billion Key Minimal Residual Disease Testing Companies F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Personalis, Inc., Guardant Health, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Exact Sciences, Foundation Medicine, QIAGEN, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Foresight Diagnostics, ICON plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., 3B BlacBio Biotech India, Bioartis, EntroGen, Natera, Inc., Labcorp, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Veracyte, Inc., Cognixion, Inc., and others

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Assessment

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Segmentation

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Segmentation By Test Type: Polymerase Chain Reaction, Flow Cytometry, Next Generation Sequencing, and Others

Polymerase Chain Reaction, Flow Cytometry, Next Generation Sequencing, and Others

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Segmentation By Application: Leukemia, Lymphoma, Solid Tumors, and Others

Leukemia, Lymphoma, Solid Tumors, and Others

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Centers

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Centers

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

