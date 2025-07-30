Global Market for Thyroid Gland Disorders Surges Amid Breakthroughs in Diagnostics and Treatment Technologies

"Innovations in AI diagnostics, personalized molecular testing, and advanced surgical technologies are reshaping the global thyroid disorder market, driving improved detection, treatment, and patient outcomes."

BOSTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Global Thyroid Gland Disorders: Diagnostics and Treatment Market" is expected to increase from $16.3 billion in 2025 to reach $21.0 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 through 2030.

This report provides a thorough overview of the global market for thyroid gland disorder diagnostics and treatments. It segments the market by disease type (such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, and thyroid cancer), as well as by product type, including diagnostics (blood tests, imaging, and procedures) and treatments (medications, surgeries, and therapies for thyroid eye disease). It also analyzes market distribution across end users like hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, research institutions, and home care settings, and covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The report highlights current trends, emerging technologies, market challenges, and competitive dynamics, along with ESG initiatives and company profiles featuring financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Growing Prevalence of Thyroid Cancer: The incidence of thyroid cancer is rising globally, largely due to better diagnostic tools and increased health screenings. This trend is pushing demand for advanced imaging, biopsy techniques, and targeted therapies, making thyroid cancer a major contributor to market growth.

Growing Prevalence of Thyroid Disorders: Thyroid conditions like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are becoming more common due to factors such as iodine deficiency, aging populations, and lifestyle changes. As more people are diagnosed with thyroid disorders, the need for long-term treatment and regular monitoring continues to expand.

Rising Awareness and Policy Initiatives: Governments and health organizations are promoting thyroid health through awareness campaigns and screening programs. These efforts are improving early diagnosis and encouraging more people to seek treatment, which in turn boosts demand for both diagnostics and therapeutics.

Managing Thyroid Disorders through Personalized Medicine: Personalized medicine is transforming thyroid care by tailoring treatments to individual needs based on genetic and hormonal profiles. This approach improves treatment outcomes, driving innovation and investment in the market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $15.5 billion Market size forecast $21.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Disease, Type, End User, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam Market drivers • Growing Prevalence of Thyroid Cancer • Growing Prevalence of Thyroid Disorders • Rising Awareness and Policy Initiatives for Thyroid Disorders • Managing Thyroid Disorders through Personalized Medicine

Interesting facts:

Smarter AI for Better Predictions: A new system called HFSDLF uses deep learning models such as convolutional neural networks (CNNs) to find important features in data. It then uses PCA and L1 Regularization to choose only the most useful ones. Finally, it uses XGBoost to make decisions. This smart combination helps it reach 97.80% accuracy while staying fast and efficient.





AI Helping with Thyroid Problems: AI is making it easier and faster to diagnose thyroid issues. For example, the FDA-approved Koios DS Thyroid system, helps doctors read ultrasound images and decide if a thyroid nodule is cancerous. This reduces the need for unnecessary biopsies. Deep learning models like CNNs have shown over 95% accuracy in spotting thyroid cancer.





New 3D Imaging for Thyroid Tumors: In 2024, scientists at Empa (the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technologies) created a new way to look at thyroid tumors in 3D using AI. This method checks biopsy samples without damaging them, so doctors can still do more tests later. It provides faster and more accurate results and might be used for other cancers in the future. It's also less invasive than traditional methods.

Emerging startups:

Immunovant, Inc.: In September 2024 , Immunovant reported positive Phase 2a trial results for batoclimab in treating Graves' disease. The company also highlighted market research findings revealing a significant unmet need among patients who are intolerant to, uncontrolled on, or relapsed after anti-thyroid drugs (ATDs).





Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc: In 2024, Azurity Pharmaceuticals launched Adthyza, a new natural desiccated thyroid (NDT) drug, competing with Armour Thyroid and NP Thyroid. This marks a rare introduction of a brand-name NDT medication, expanding treatment options for thyroid hormone replacement.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

- The global market for diagnostics and treatment of thyroid gland disorders was $15.5 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, reaching about $21.0 billion by 2030.



Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

- Increasing prevalence of thyroid disorders.

- Growing awareness and policy initiatives.

- AI integration in thyroid gland disorders.

- Development of advanced therapeutics.



Which market segments are covered in the report?

- The market is segmented based on disease type, product type, end user, and region. Diseases include hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, thyroid cancer, and others. Product types include diagnostics and treatment. Diagnostics are further segmented into blood tests and imaging tests. The treatment market is further segmented into medication, thyroid surgery, thyroid eye disease (TED), and others. End users include hospitals and specialty clinics, retail and online pharmacies, research and academic institutions, and patient and home care settings. The regions covered include North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest of the World with a focus on major countries in these regions.



Which type will be dominant segment through 2030?

- Hypothyroidism will dominate through the end of the forecast period.



Which region has the largest market share?

- North America holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

ABBOTT

ABBVIE INC.

AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BRISTOL -MYERS SQUIBB CO.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

GSK PLC.

LILLY

MERCK KGAA

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

SANOFI

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

TERUMO CORP.

