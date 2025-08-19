Global Mammography Equipment Market Accelerates with Smart Imaging Innovations

"AI-powered diagnostics, 3D imaging, and advanced techniques like CE DE Mammography and Molecular Breast Imaging are transforming breast cancer detection, driving demand for faster, safer, and more personalized screening solutions."

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Global Mammography Equipment Markets" is projected to grow from $3.1 billion in 2025 to $4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2025 through 2030.

This report provides a detailed review of the global mammography equipment market, highlighting current technologies, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities. The report segments by equipment type, end-user industry, and region.

The analysis spans major global regions and countries, offering insights into market trends, ESG developments, patents, and technological innovations. It serves as a strategic resource for companies to understand procedural trends, brand perception, and competitive dynamics, helping them plan effectively and respond to potential market disruptions.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising Global Incidence and Mortality of Breast Cancer: The growing number of breast cancer cases and related deaths worldwide is a major driver for mammography equipment. Early detection through screening is crucial for improving survival rates, which increases the demand for reliable and efficient diagnostic tools.

Adoption of Mammography Screening: Due to heightened awareness, better healthcare access, and insurance coverage, more women are undergoing regular breast cancer screenings. This widespread adoption is fueling the need for advanced mammography systems in hospitals and clinics.

Advances in AI Mammography and 3D Tomosynthesis: Innovations like 3D tomosynthesis and AI-enhanced imaging are making mammograms more accurate and efficient. These technologies help detect cancer earlier and reduce false positives, encouraging healthcare providers to upgrade their equipment.

Development of Portable and Mobile Mammography Systems: To improve access in rural and underserved areas, manufacturers are creating portable and mobile mammography units. These systems support outreach programs and make screenings more accessible, expanding the market reach.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $2.9 billion Market size forecast $4.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Product Type and Sub-type, End User and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Market drivers • Rising global incidence and mortality of breast cancer. • Increased adoption of mammography screening. • Advances in imaging technology, including AI-powered mammography and 3D tomosynthesis. • Government Initiatives and awareness campaigns. • Development of portable and mobile mammography systems

Interesting facts:

According to GLOBOCON 2024, female breast cancer ranks second in terms of new cancer cases globally, with 2,308,897 new cases, accounting for 11.6% of all cancer diagnoses. It ranks fourth in cancer-related deaths, with 665,684 deaths, representing 6.9% of all cancer mortality.





Several AI-powered mammography solutions, like iCAD's ProFound AI and Hologic's Genius AI Detection 2.0, have already received FDA approval. These systems don't just assist radiologists — they independently flag suspicious areas, helping to increase cancer detection rates and reduce reading time by up to 50%.

Emerging startups:

Therapixel: Therapixel, a France - and U.S.-based startup, gained significant momentum between 2021 and 2024 with its FDA-approved AI solution, MammoScreen. The software supports radiologists by scoring mammograms and highlighting suspicious areas, helping to detect breast cancer earlier while reducing reading time. Therapixel's advances have made AI-assisted screening more practical and reliable in busy clinical environments.





Based in Germany , Vara expanded its AI platform from 2021 to 2024 into new regions such as Mexico and India . Vara's technology is integrated directly into breast cancer screening workflows, assisting radiologists by pre-analyzing mammograms and flagging cases for review.

The report addresses the following questions:

1. What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for mammography equipment was $2.9 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, reaching about $4.0 billion by 2030.

2. Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

Key market drivers include the following:

- Increasing adoption of mammography screening.

- Advances in imaging technology, including AI-powered mammography and 3D tomosynthesis.

- Government Initiatives and awareness campaigns.



- Development of advanced therapeutics.

3. Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by product type, end-user, and region. The market is segmented by product into an analog mammography system, a digital mammography system, a portable and mobile mammography system, and others. The digital mammography system market is further segmented by full-field mammography system(FFDM), digital breast tomosynthesis system (DBT) and contrast-enhanced mammography system (CEM). End users include hospitals, surgical, diagnostic, and breast care centers. The regions covered include North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest of the World, focusing on major countries in these regions, including the U.S., Canada , Mexico , Germany , the U.K., Italy , France , Spain , and the Rest of Europe , China , Japan , India , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific .

4. Which type segment will be dominant through 2030?

Digital mammography systems will dominate the market through the end of 2030.

5. Which region has the highest market share?

North America holds the highest share of the market.

6. What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?

The mammography equipment market faces several key challenges, including concerns over radiation safety and a global shortage of radiologists. For example, according to a 2022 article by the Radiological Society of North America , the U.K. has only 8.5 radiologists per 100,000 people, well below the European average of 13 per 100,000. However, the market also presents strong opportunities. The development of portable and mobile mammography systems, increasing healthcare spending in emerging markets, and advances in imaging technologies, such as AI-powered mammography and 3D tomosynthesis, are expected to drive future growth and improve access to breast cancer screening worldwide.

Market leaders include:

BMI BIOMEDICAL INTERNATIONAL S.R.L.

CANON INC.

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP.

GE HEALTHCARE

GENORAY CO. LTD.

HOLOGIC INC.

ITALRAY

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

METALTRONICA S.P.A.

PLANMED OY

SCREEN POINT MEDICAL BV

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

SHANGHAI UNITED IMAGING HEALTHCARE CO. LTD.

UNITED IMAGING HEALTHCARE CO. LTD. STERNMED GMBH

VILLA SISTEMI MEDICALI SPA

