Global IT Robotic Automation Market is Expected to Reach US$ 22.8 Billion by 2032, Services to Be Most Deployed Category: Finds FMI

Leading market participants of the IT robotic automation Market elaborated in the report include Blue Prism, Appian, Amelia, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Atos SE, Capgemini, Genpact Ltd., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Sutherland Global Services, Inc., Uipath SRL

NEWARK, Del., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global IT robotic automation market is estimated to reach US$ 5.3 Billion by 2022. The market is expected to reach US$ 22.8 Billion by 2032 while recording a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

From 2016 to 2021, the market flourished at a value CAGR worth 39.7%, closing at a valuation of US$ 4.1 Billion. Automation of robotic processes allows companies to be more flexible in their operations. By increasing productivity and increasing efficiency in businesses, this advanced technology is revolutionizing enterprise operations.

Over time, software robots will be available to all organizations as open-source RPA tools mature. The technology to build software robots will soon be available for free on GitHub, so it will be hard for individual robots to justify license costs.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3440

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By application, IT robotic automation services to flourish at a CAGR of 32% until 2032

In the U.S, the market is predicted to reach US$ 7.4 Billion while growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

while growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. China's market will grow at an 18.6% CAGR during the forecast period

market will grow at an 18.6% CAGR during the forecast period UK recorded a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period

Japan is expected to reach a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032

"Advancements in robotics science tools and techniques will make the RPA field grow substantially and thus will reduce the likelihood of inaccurate regulatory reporting, enhance analytics, and improve data accuracy in the future."

Leading Companies Profiled in IT Robotic Automation Market are

Blue Prism

Appian

Amelia

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Infosys Limited

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Atos SE

Capgemini

Genpact Ltd.

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Sutherland Global Services, Inc.

Uipath SRL

In September of 2021, Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm that owns the analytics vendor Tibco, planned to acquire Blue Prism, a robotic process automation company, for $1.5 billion and, once the offer had been approved by the company's shareholders, they would merge both companies.

Dynamic Automation and Robotics, headquartered in Simi Valley, CA, was acquired by ATC Automation in September 2021. In the custom automation and robotics market, Dynamic has a history of meeting customer needs. In addition to enhancing ATC Automation's geographic and technological footprint, Dynamic will immediately compliment them.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-3440

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global IT robotic automation market, presenting historical market data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights By Applications (Tools, (Model-based application tools, Process-based application tools)Services(Professional(Consulting (Application Management, Infrastructure Management), (Integration and Devices(Application Management, Infrastructure Management)))(BPO)), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America)

Key Segments Covered in the IT Robotic Automation Industry Report

IT Robotic Automation by Application:

IT Robotic Automation Tools

Model-based Application Tools



Process-based Application Tools

IT Robotic Automation Services

Professional IT Robotic Automation Services



Consulting





Application Management







Infrastructure Management



Integration and Development



Application Management





Infrastructure Management



BPO

IT Robotic Automation Training

IT Robotic Automation by Region:

North America IT Robotic Automation Market

Europe IT Robotic Automation Market

Asia Pacific IT Robotic Automation Market

Middle East and Africa IT Robotic Automation Market

and Africa IT Robotic Automation Market South America IT Robotic Automation Market

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3440

About the Technology Division at Future Market Insights

The technology team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Technology Market Insights Landscape

Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market – The sales in the global small office home office servers are estimated to project growth at a remarkable CAGR of more than 11 % to 12% during the forecast period 2022-2032

Loudspeaker Subwoofer Market – The global sales of loudspeaker subwoofers are anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of around 5.0% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032.

Interactive Tables Market - The global demand for interactive tables is anticipated to increase at a healthy CAGR of around 7.2% to 7.7% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of over US$ 1.5 Billion by 2027.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/it-robotics-automation-market

LinkedIn | Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights