Global Influenza Vaccine Market is Projected to Cross USD 14 Billion Mark by 2032 | DelveInsight

The growing global prevalence of influenza, mainly due to the transmission of the virus through droplets from coughing and sneezing, is the primary driver for the need for influenza vaccination. The market growth is largely fueled by the increasing uptake of the influenza vaccine and government efforts to raise awareness and encourage vaccination.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global influenza vaccine market during the forecast period.

In the type segment of the influenza vaccine market, the inactivated influenza vaccine category generated a significant revenue share in the influenza vaccine market in 2024.

Notable influenza vaccine companies such as GSK plc, Pfizer Inc., BioNTech, SINOVAC, Moderna, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, AstraZeneca, CSL, Abbott, Novavax, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Serum Institute Of India Pvt. Ltd., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Novartis AG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Panacea Biotec, Bharat Biotech, and several others, are currently operating in the influenza vaccine market.

In December 2024, Sanofi revealed that its two combination vaccine candidates, aimed at preventing both influenza and COVID-19 in individuals aged 50 and older, have been granted fast-track designation by the FDA.

In September 2024, FluMist was approved in the US as the only self-administered influenza vaccine. This needle-free nasal spray can be used by adults up to 49 years old or administered by a parent or caregiver to children aged 2-17.

In April 2024, CureVac SE announced the commencement of Phase 1 for a collaborative venture with GSK marking the initiation of a combined Phase 1/2 investigation into an experimental pre-pandemic vaccine targeting influenza A (H5N1). This is a monovalent vaccine candidate based on mRNA technology and encodes an influenza A H5-antigen.

In October 2023, Moderna, Inc. announced the interim findings from the Phase 1/2 trial of mRNA-1083, a potential combination vaccine addressing both influenza and COVID-19, have been reported as favorable. mRNA-1083 showed a strong immunogenicity and safety profile against influenza.

Influenza Vaccine Overview

The influenza vaccine is a crucial preventive measure against the seasonal flu, which is caused by influenza viruses that mutate frequently. The vaccine is updated annually to protect against the most prevalent strains, typically including both influenza A and B viruses. It works by stimulating the immune system to produce antibodies that recognize and combat the virus, reducing the severity of illness and preventing complications such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. Influenza vaccines are available in different formulations, including inactivated (flu shots) and live attenuated (nasal spray) versions, catering to different age groups and medical conditions.

Widespread vaccination is essential for public health, especially for high-risk groups such as young children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions like asthma or heart disease. The flu vaccine also helps reduce the burden on healthcare systems by lowering the number of flu-related hospitalizations and medical visits. While the vaccine's effectiveness varies from year to year, studies consistently show that it significantly reduces the risk of severe illness. Public health organizations, such as the WHO and CDC, recommend annual flu vaccination as the best strategy for preventing influenza outbreaks and maintaining community immunity.

Influenza Vaccine Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the influenza vaccine market in 2024, driven by an increase in influenza cases across the region. In the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total number of medical visits related to seasonal influenza in the US were 16 million in 2023. Type-specific cases of seasonal influenza were categorized into two types, Type A and Type B. The United States showed the highest cases of Type A compared to other 7MM countries. In 2023, the US, alone accounted for approximately 55% of total cases of Type A influenza. In 2023, the total vaccinated population was estimated to be 383 million in the 7MM. The highest vaccinated population was seen in the US.

Furthermore, regional government efforts to prevent and treat the flu are playing a key role. For instance, in July 2022, GSK plc entered into a partnership with the Government of Canada to provide both pandemic and seasonal influenza vaccines for the protection of Canadian adults and children. As part of this agreement, GSK committed to supplying up to 80 million doses of pandemic influenza vaccine in the event of a pandemic, along with 16 million doses of seasonal influenza vaccine throughout the contract period. These are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the influenza vaccine market in the region.

Influenza Vaccine Market Dynamics

The influenza vaccine market is influenced by several dynamics, primarily driven by public health needs, vaccine efficacy, and technological advancements in vaccine development. Annual flu seasons create a constant demand for vaccines, as different strains of the virus circulate each year. This necessitates the formulation of updated vaccines, which boosts the demand for production. Leading vaccine manufacturers, such as Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and Seqirus, dominate the market, but competition is emerging from smaller biotech firms focusing on novel vaccine platforms, such as mRNA technology.

The market is also impacted by government procurement programs, especially during pandemic outbreaks or seasonal flu spikes. Countries around the world, particularly in regions with a higher prevalence of flu-related hospitalizations and deaths, invest heavily in vaccination programs. The rise in vaccination awareness, bolstered by media campaigns and educational efforts, has further stimulated vaccine uptake. Additionally, global initiatives, such as GAVI and the World Health Organization's support for immunization in low-income countries, are increasing access to vaccines and expanding market reach.

Vaccine technology plays a critical role in market dynamics. Traditional egg-based vaccine production is being replaced by cell-based and recombinant DNA technologies, which are faster and more scalable. The emergence of mRNA vaccines, as seen in the COVID-19 pandemic, has introduced a new era of possibilities for influenza vaccines, promising better efficacy and faster production timelines. However, challenges remain, including the high cost of development and production, especially for mRNA vaccines, which may limit their accessibility in certain markets.

Finally, consumer behavior and demographic trends are shaping the market. In developed countries, the elderly and those with chronic conditions are the primary recipients of the flu vaccine, driving demand. Meanwhile, the increasing acceptance of flu vaccinations among healthy adults and children is expanding the market base. At the same time, factors like vaccine hesitancy, misinformation, and accessibility issues in rural or underdeveloped regions present ongoing challenges. Nevertheless, continued advancements in vaccine research and public health policy are expected to drive growth in the global influenza vaccine market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Influenza Vaccine Market CAGR ~7% Influenza Vaccine Market Size by 2032 USD 14 Billion Key Influenza Vaccine Companies GSK plc, Pfizer Inc., BioNTech, SINOVAC, Moderna, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, AstraZeneca, CSL, Abbott, Novavax, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Serum Institute Of India Pvt. Ltd., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Novartis AG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Panacea Biotec, Bharat Biotech, among others

Influenza Vaccine Market Assessment

Influenza Vaccine Market Segmentation

Influenza Vaccine Market Segmentation By Type: Inactivated Influenza Vaccine, Recombinant Influenza Vaccine, and Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine

Inactivated Influenza Vaccine, Recombinant Influenza Vaccine, and Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine

Influenza Vaccine Market Segmentation By Valency: Trivalent, Quadrivalent

Trivalent, Quadrivalent

Influenza Vaccine Market Segmentation By Manufacturing Process: Egg-based Vaccine, Cell Culture-based Vaccine

Egg-based Vaccine, Cell Culture-based Vaccine

Influenza Vaccine Market Segmentation By Route of Administration: Nasal, Systemic

Nasal, Systemic

Influenza Vaccine Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospital and Retail Pharmacy, Government Agencies

Hospital and Retail Pharmacy, Government Agencies

Influenza Vaccine Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Influenza Vaccine Market Report Introduction 2 Influenza Vaccine Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Influenza Vaccine Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Influenza Vaccine Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Influenza Vaccine Market Layout 8 Influenza Vaccine Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

