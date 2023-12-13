Global Ice Cream Craze: Soaring Demand Sweeps Ice Cream Parlour Market to $92,401.1 M by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to FMI's study, the global ice cream market is scooping up success, fueled by a rising tide of consumer demand for new experiences and diverse offerings. This vibrant landscape promises lucrative prospects for manufacturers throughout the forecast period, with a bright future for growth.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation for the global ice cream parlor market was $11,651 million in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.90 % over the forecast period. The market is expected to reach a valuation of $92,401.1 million by 2034.

The growing demand for new ice flavors and consumer preferences worldwide are projected to generate profitable prospects for the market during the forecast period. The market continues to expand, with a bright future for manufacturers.

The expansion of distribution channels has driven the growth of the market, and the introduction of eCommerce is projected to generate substantial potential in the industry over the forecast period.

The availability of ice cream online has made it easier for consumers to find a wide variety of flavors and brands in all geographic regions. The advent of innovative flavors and packaging has also considerably aided market growth.

The increasingly changing consumer preferences and a growing focus on rich and high-quality desserts, premium ice cream has become a popular choice among customers. Ice cream is no longer considered an indulgence but a versatile dessert catering to a wide range of dietary requirements.

Demand for low-fat, low-sugar, and lactose-free alternatives, as well as vegan and plant-based alternatives, has increased, providing customers with additional options in the current period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global ice cream parlor market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.90% with a valuation of 92,401.1 million by 2034.

The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 2.70% CAGR during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 2.70% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is China is expected to grow at a 6.60% CAGR through 2034.

is expected to grow at a 6.60% CAGR through 2034. Australia is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 4.40% in the global market during the forecast period.

Country-wise Ice Cream Parlor Market Outlook, 2024-2034.

Countries CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States Ice Cream Parlour Market 2.70 % Indian Ice Cream Parlour Industry Share 7.10 % German Ice Cream Parlour Market Size 4.20 % Chinese Ice Cream Parlour Industry Overview 6.60 % Australia Ice Cream Parlour Market 4.40 %

Competitive landscape

In recent years, there has been a surge in investment and collaboration within the venture capital firms and businesses. These strategic partnerships and financial investments aim to accelerate research and development, scale production, and expand market reach. Key players have initiated promotional activities to introduce the new flavors in ice creams.

Recent Developments

In 2022, Sunny Honey Home is a new Ben & Jerry's flavor produced in partnership with The Entrepreneur Refugee Network (TERN). This one-of-a-kind blend was produced to generate funds while also promoting the economic goals of refugees in the United Kingdom .

is a new Ben & Jerry's flavor produced in partnership with The Entrepreneur Refugee Network (TERN). This one-of-a-kind blend was produced to generate funds while also promoting the economic goals of refugees in the . In 2023, Baskin-Robbins has reopened its store in Bay City, Michigan . The shop was looking for new owners when it closed in December 2022 . Since its reopening, the company has experienced tremendous growth and client demand.

About the Author:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

