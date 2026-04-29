Global Hydrocephalus Market is projected to reach USD 10.17 Billion by 2030

Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders, Technological Advancements in Shunt Systems, and Growing Geriatric Population Propel Market Growth

PORTLAND, Ore., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a new report, titled, "Hydrocephalus Market by Cause, Type, Diagnosis & Treatment (Shunt Surgery and Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy), by Age Group (Infant and Adult): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030." It provides a comprehensive market strategies, sectors, competitive landscape, and regional insights into the global hydrocephalus that aim to deliver an actionable intelligence on different facets of the hydrocephalus at play in order to aid stakeholders across neurology and medical device sector.

Market Size & Growth

Global Hydrocephalus Market Size (2020) and Forecast (2030) The global hydrocephalus market was worth $6.90 billion in 2020, and it is poised to keep its exponential CAGR growth of 4.0% by producing a revenue of $10.17 billion in 2030. This steady growth path is driven most notably by; the rising burden of neurological disorders globally, the aging population globally who are more vulnerable to CSF complications as well as ever-evolving neurosurgical treatment machinery.

A common disorder involving the accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in all or part of the ventricular system within the brain, hydrocephalus occurs in one to two out of every 1,000 newborns around the world (National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke [NINDS], 2023). Over 1 million people currently live with this chronic neurological disease in the U.S. alone, and a hydrocephalus-related brain surgery is performed every 15 minutes. These numbers highlight the substantial and persistent clinical demand for effective diagnosis and treatment solutions.

Key Market Insights

A multitude of macro and micro-economic factors are shaping the hydrocephalus market. On the one hand, the progressive increase in neurological disorders like brain tumors, intraventricular hemorrhage, stroke, spinal cord injuries, and CSF infections are directly linked with an increasing number of hydrocephalic populations. And other than this, the rapid growth in geriatric population across the globe is supporting long term demand due to fact 1 million elderly will experience hydrocephalus in USA.

On the supply side, uptake of modern programmable valves which are easily adjustable to external changes in CSF drainage pressure without repeat surgery or other invasive measures by neurosurgeons improves patient outcomes as well as minimizes revision surgery rates. This has led to the development of minimally invasive surgical strategies, such as endoscopic third ventriculostomy (ETV), providing a shunt-free alternative for patients, and increasing the size of the treatable patient population. Shunt complications such as infection, malfunctioning devices, over-drainage and in rare cases irreversible brain injury or meningitis are hurdles impacting the marketplace; these factors continue to limit wider adoption and the push for R&D spend towards more robust next-generation devices.

The combination of sophisticated diagnostic imaging (MRI, CT and ultrasound), novel shunt technology, and increased patient awareness are substantially altering the hydrocephalus care paradigm while delivering commercial opportunities for industry stakeholders.

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Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation: Hydrocephalus market is segmented in detail based on cause, type, diagnosis, treatment and age group.

By Cause: The hydrocephalus segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over half of the global market in 2020, owing to increasing incidences of neurological injuries and CSF infections. Conversely, the segment for congenital hydrocephalus is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period owing to rising neonatal screening and early diagnosis.

Market by Type: Communicating hydrocephalus—which includes normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) and ex-vacuo hydrocephalus—continues to dominate the market. The second main category is non-communicating (obstructive) hydrocephalus, which almost always necessitates surgical CSF diversion.

By Diagnosis: Ultrasound dominated diagnosis methodology and is expected to maintain its dominance due to its non-invasiveness and common use in neonates. The MRI and CT scan segments are also important to clinical diagnosis workflows.

By Treatment: Shunt insertion (surgery) is the most widely used treatment modality and also has a significant commercial presence in the hydrocephalus devices market. Endoscopic third ventriculostomy (ETV) is gaining momentum as a minimally invasive alternative.

On the basis of Age, the adults segment dominated the share of market in 2020 and is anticipated to display highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021-2030. It is mainly attributed to the increasing number of patients with acquired hydrocephalus in the geriatric population, especially normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) among people aged over 60.

Regional Insights

North America: The highest revenue was share out of one-fifth half a decade was reported in North America in 2020 and this large value fraction of its kind is attributable to the region's high-tech healthcare infrastructure with great unique rates for neurosurgical procedures per capita, innovational results and progressive R&D investments a long with early adoption premium programmable shunt systems. The U.S. represents the area anchor market given optimal reimbursement policies and a large, diagnosed base of hydrocephalus patients.

Europe – Europe is the second largest regional market, reflecting well-developed public healthcare systems in Germany, France and the U.K., rapid adoption of advanced neurosurgical technologies, and ongoing clinical research programs. Neurology-specific healthcare infrastructure in the region will likely continue to benefit from rising government support.

Asia-Schiller: Asia-Pacific is a regional market with the highest growth rate in terms of revenue and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% during forecast period from 2021 to 2030. The growth of the market is propelled by improving accessibility to healthcare, increasing awareness about minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures, high incidence of stroke and CSF disorders at a higher rate across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian economies that are urbanizing rapidly. Shunt systems manufactured locally at affordable prices also are improving treatment access for lower-income populations.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa): LAMEA is an emerging opportunity space, where improving healthcare systems along with an increase in neural surgical awareness and government supported neonatal health programs are slowly fueling the hydrocephalus treatment market across Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

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Key Players

Executive Summary—The Global Hydrocephalus Market: Industry Insights, Market Dynamics & Competitive Landscape |Data Bridge Market Research; 2022 to 2030. Copyright @ Data Bridge Market Research Introduction The competitive landscape of the global hydrocephalus market is moderately consolidated with few leading and established medical device companies holding a major part of the share followed by emerging start-ups in key geographies globally. Allied Market Research report the major companies are profiled asset al.

Medtronic Plc: A global neurosurgical powerhouse endowed by its flagship Strata programmable valve systems and Nightwatch anti-siphon technology. Medtronic has a dominant share of the shunt market and pours resources into R&D for lessening shunt disappointment rates.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation — Has a broad shunt portfolio catering to pediatric and adult hydrocephalus cases including precision CSF management from programmable valves in addition to an antimicrobial catheter coating.

B. Braun, Aesculap Inc (Aesculap Inc.) — Key Neurosurgical device companies with Product strategies: Comprehensive product portfolio including shunt systems Wide-ranging distribution network across developed and emerging markets

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG: Manufacturer of endoscopic neurosurgical instruments and shunt-free alternative supported by its minimally invasive ventriculostomy procedures

Sophysa / Tokibo Co. Ltd.: Known for tunable CSF valve technologies & international expansion.

Natus Medical Incorporated – Provide neurodiagnostic and newborn care solutions and form a part of the diagnostic element of hydrocephalus ecosystem.

Key Recent Industry Developments

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded a $5.6 million grant to Senseer Health Inc. to develop its MultiSense microsensor, or multi-sensing, technology for real-time and non-invasive monitoring of hydrocephalus shunts — an innovation for remote patient monitoring for neurological implants: July 2024

Surgeons at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital (Utah, U.S.) performed a first-in-kids procedure last November. They successfully implanted Anuncia Medical's Reflow Mini Flusher, an advanced shunt accessory specifically designed to reduce revision surgery risk in pediatric hydrocephalus patients.

The improvement of this CSF pressure modulation system aimed to be a long-lasting implant which makes the patient have less shunt revisions April 2021: Medtronic began marketed their StrataMR II programmable valve system systems, enhancing the MRI-compatible and multi-setting CSF control.

June 2021: Cranial Devices Inc. (a spin-out company from Penn State University) has launched HydroFix, a high-technology shunt system with an integrated CSF drain that is targeted towards the greatest unique and unmet clinical need of decreased risk of surgical failure for shunts.

June 2020: CereVasc obtained $43.9M in Series A funding to develop a unique, minimally invasive endovascular replacement for traditional shunt surgery, representing perhaps the most disruptive hydrocephalus treatment innovation in years.

In September 2019, Integra LifeSciences acquired Arkis Biosciences Inc., developer of next generation CSF management solutions and technologies which enhances the overall thoroughness of Integra's neurosurgical product lineup specifically in the hydrocephalus space.

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Leading Market Players

Aesculap Inc.

Integra Lifesciences

Karl Storz Se And Co. Kg

Proteses Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Boston Children's Hospital

Anadolu Medical Center

Helios Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital

Children's National Hospital

Analyst Review

Commenting on the report, a Senior Healthcare Analyst at Allied Market Research said, "The hydrocephalus market is poised for inflection due to twin forces: the rapid increase of neurological disease burden and unprecedented innovation from neurosurgical device technology." Endoscopic procedures, programmable shunt systems and real-time monitoring solutions converge to place this market in a good position to not only tackle clinical efficacy but also patient quality-of-life outcomes for the next decade.

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