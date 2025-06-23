Global Humanoid Robot Market Accelerates Toward $4.04 Billion by 2030 at 17.5% CAGR- Exclusive Report by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humanoid Robot Market is projected to be valued at USD 1.81 billion in 2025 and reach USD 4.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% according to a new report by The Research Insights. Driven by an increasing reliance on these robots for surveillance and security purposes, such as monitoring unauthorized access and detecting potential terrorist threats.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Humanoid Robot Market growth of 17.5% comprises a vast array of Component, Application, Motion and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Humanoid Robot Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Humanoid Robot Market is experiencing significant growth. The humanoid robot market is gaining traction due to a wide range of technologies and industry demands. One of the biggest influencers in the market is the emergence of new and advanced technologies in generative AI and large language models. The ability of these robots to have more natural and context-aware conversations has expanded their usage in customer service, health, and education. Another important influencer is the combination of robotics with cloud computing and edge AI, enabling real-time processing and adaptability. This combination improves the robot's autonomy and responsiveness. The demand for automation in the aging population in Japan and parts of Europe is driving the growth of assistive humanoid robots for the elderly and rehabilitation. Apart from this, the growing interest from the major tech companies and venture capital companies are accelerating innovation and commercialization, which is transforming humanoid robots from prototype robots to viable business solutions. The human-robot collaboration in industrial and logistics operations is also rising, where the companies are looking for ergonomic, flexible labor alternatives to manage the workforce shortage. All these factors not only push the boundaries of the technologies but also change the perception and adoption of humanoid robots in the consumer and enterprise sectors.

Reasons for the increasing demand for automation and human-robot collaboration across different industries:

One of the main drivers for the humanoid robot market is the growing demand for intelligent automation and easy human-robot interaction across various industries. Unlike the traditional industrial robots, the humanoid robots are able to imitate human-like motion, speech, and behavior, and can perform tasks where human interaction is required. The retail, hospitality, health, education, and customer service sectors have already adopted humanoid robots for better operational efficiency, human error reduction, and addressing the labor shortage. For instance, SoftBank's Pepper and Hanson Robotics' Sophia are already performing roles like customer greeting, elderly care, and education in various places. The increasing focus on human-like robots and cobots that can work alongside humans is supporting the growth of humanoid platforms that are designed to perform naturalistic interactions, real-time awareness, and movement. The augmentation rather than replacement of humans in certain tasks is also helping the rise of use cases for humanoid robots.

Emerging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies:

The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), computer vision, and advanced sensor systems is a major enabler for the growth of humanoid robot market. These technologies are enabling robots to have the ability to understand their environment, detect human emotions and language, and respond in real-time. Natural language processing (NLP) and voice recognition enable the humanoid robots to converse with users on a more personal level. On the other hand, facial recognition and detection of human gestures are improving social responsiveness of these robots. Additionally, miniaturized sensors, real-time 3D mapping, and proprioception technologies are allowing robots to navigate complex environments, handle objects with dexterity, and react to changing human behaviors. All these technological advances are enabling the development of sophisticated and autonomous humanoids that can perform various tasks with efficiency in services, healthcare, defense, and education.

Emerging applications in healthcare, education, and social assistance:

Humanoid robots are being used in sectors where there is a requirement for empathy, communication, and social presence — areas where other robotic systems are not sufficient. For instance, in the healthcare sector, the robots are being used for rehabilitation, monitoring, physical therapy, and elderly companionship for patients with Alzheimer's or those suffering from mental health issues. The robots such as NAO and Grace have shown promising results in interactions with children suffering from autism or in helping patients with mental health problems. In the education sector, the robots are acting as tutors or assistants who can learn from the students and engage them in the teaching process through storytelling and solving problems. The rising number of the aging population in countries like Japan and South Korea are contributing to the growth of humanoid robots that are aimed at addressing the caregiver shortage and providing aging-in-place solutions. With the rising applications and growing social acceptance, the new market is being opened and the companies are investing in humanoid robotics.

Geographical Insights:

The North American humanoid robot market is expected to be the biggest contributor in the humanoid robot industry. In 2024, it is estimated to hold 52.2% of the revenue share. The presence of various top robotics companies and research centers in this region that are at the forefront of developing advanced humanoid robot technology is the reason behind this dominance.

The European humanoid robot market is expected to grow over the coming years. This is mainly because of the increasing adoption of humanoid robots in healthcare facilities for providing better patient care and rehabilitation. Apart from this, the technological advancements are leading to the development of more advanced humanoid robots. Additionally, the baby boomer population in the developed countries will contribute to the market growth as these people will require help with their daily tasks and care.

The humanoid robot industry is getting its boost from the Asia Pacific region, as it contributes a substantial share in the market in 2024. Moreover, this region is the leading market, and countries like Japan, South Korea, and China are the biggest contributors to this industry. The early adoption of humanoid technology in this region is primarily due to the presence of a healthy ecosystem of companies that are manufacturing humanoid robots. Companies like Robotis of Korea, Softbank of Japan, and Invento Robotics of India are already making an impact in the field.

Global Humanoid Robot Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Component, the humanoid robot market is divided into, Hardware, and Software. The hardware segment dominated the market share of 69.7% in 2024, comprising bodily parts and electronic, electrical, and mechanical components that work together to fulfill specific tasks.

in 2024, comprising bodily parts and electronic, electrical, and mechanical components that work together to fulfill specific tasks. Based on Application, the humanoid robot market is divided into, Research and Space Exploration, Education and Entertainment, Personal Assistance and Caregiving, Hospitality, Search and Rescue, and Others. The personal assistance and caregiving segment holds a significant lead in the market, accounting for 31.6% of revenue share in 2024.

of revenue share in 2024. Based on Motion, the humanoid robot market is divided into, Biped, and Wheel drive. The wheel drive segment dominated the market with an impressive 65.6% share in 2024.

The Humanoid Robot Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Humanoid Robot Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

HYULIM Robot Co., Ltd

HANSON ROBOTICS LTD

Engineered Arts Limited

Honda

KAWADA Robotics Corporation

SoftBank Robotics

Sanbot Co

ROBOTIS

Willow Garage

Toshiba Corporation

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Humanoid Robot Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In December 2024 : Samsung invested an additional 35% of Rainbow Robotics to become a subsidiary. The purpose of the investment is to further the development of robots with superior technology, such as humanoid robots. Rainbow Robotics was founded in 2011 by a research team from KAIST's Humanoid Robot Research Center and developed the world's first two-legged walking robot, Hubo.

: Samsung invested an additional 35% of Rainbow Robotics to become a subsidiary. The purpose of the investment is to further the development of robots with superior technology, such as humanoid robots. Rainbow Robotics was founded in 2011 by a research team from KAIST's Humanoid Robot Research Center and developed the world's first two-legged walking robot, Hubo. In November 2024 : ROBOTIS (Korea) and MIT (US) developed "Physical AI," an advanced robot technology with human level physical intelligence. This project is supported by KIAT and Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy and will be used to expand the utilization range of precision robots for industrial use by introducing reflexive AI and a high-level sensing system to robots. It will be applied to ROBOTIS' collaborative robot OpenMANIPULATOR-Y (OM-Y).

: ROBOTIS (Korea) and (US) developed "Physical AI," an advanced robot technology with human level physical intelligence. This project is supported by KIAT and Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy and will be used to expand the utilization range of precision robots for industrial use by introducing reflexive AI and a high-level sensing system to robots. It will be applied to ROBOTIS' collaborative robot OpenMANIPULATOR-Y (OM-Y). In August 2024 : ROBOTIS (Korea) introduced Reducer, a new product line with greater torque and larger hollow size, at the 2024 International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) held in Yokohama, Japan . The company released a commercial version in the second half of the year.

: ROBOTIS (Korea) introduced Reducer, a new product line with greater torque and larger hollow size, at the 2024 International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) held in . The company released a commercial version in the second half of the year. In July 2024 : PAL Robotics ( Spain ) deployed the Kangaroo robot at Technische Universität Wien (TU Wien) for an academic partnership.

: PAL Robotics ( ) deployed the Kangaroo robot at Technische Universität (TU Wien) for an academic partnership. In September 2023 : UBTECH cooperated with the University of Hong Kong (HKU) to explore humanoids visual perception algorithm and technology for service robots. It aims to push the frontier of the development of visual perception algorithms and technologies for humanoid robots to improve the efficiency and adaptation of service robots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the Humanoid Robot Market in 2030?

What is the forecasted market size of the Humanoid Robot Market in 2030?

- The key players in the Humanoid Robot Market include, HYULIM Robot Co., Ltd; HANSON ROBOTICS LTD; Engineered Arts Limited; Honda; KAWADA Robotics Corporation; SoftBank Robotics; Sanbot Co; ROBOTIS; Willow Garage; and Toshiba Corporation. What are the major drivers for the Humanoid Robot Market?

What are the major drivers for the Humanoid Robot Market?

- The North American humanoid robot market has emerged as a dominant force in the industry, accounting for 52.2% of revenue share in 2024. Which is the largest segment, by motion, during the forecasted period in the Humanoid Robot Market?

Which is the largest segment, by motion, during the forecasted period in the Humanoid Robot Market?

Conclusion:

The emerging humanoid robot market is primarily driven by the technological advancements in the artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and motion control of these robots. They are increasingly being used in different industries such as education, hospitality, health, and retail, wherein human-like interaction and mobility is essential. The growing demand for socially intelligent machines and increasing labor shortage in various sectors have contributed to the growth of humanoid robots capable of doing both physical and cognitive tasks. These robots are able to talk naturally, recognize human emotions, and modify behaviour in real-time, thereby improving user experience and service quality. The future of humanoid robots will depend on their energy efficiency, safety, and the ergonomic design of the humanoid along with better human-robot interaction. The robots are expected to integrate with cloud computing, 5G, and edge AI to function better and offer a more personalized experience. Along with the digital transformation journey, humanoid robots are emerging as one of the crucial factors for automation and human-centric AI to set new limits for machine-assisted living and working.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders—manufacturers, suppliers, investors, regulatory bodies, research institutions, and end-users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 4.04 billion by 2030, the Global Humanoid Robot Market represents a significant opportunity for tech startups, innovation labs, freelance roboticists, academic spin-offs, and open-source developer communities, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

