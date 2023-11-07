Global HLA Typing Market Size is to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2023 to USD 2.1 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.7% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Impact of Government Initiatives Such as Promoting Organ Donation Among the Population is Anticipated to Propel the Global HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) Typing Market Growth

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HLA typing market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 2.1 billion by 2033. The market is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The increase in organ failures is expected to lead to a growing number of organ transplant surgeries performed globally. The global HLA typing market is expected to snowball during the forecast period.

Several factors, such as an increase in the demand for diagnostic products, greater collaboration between public and private sectors for extensive HLA research, a rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and an increase in transplant procedures, are fueling the market growth. HLA typing employs DNA-based molecular diagnostics to identify HLA class I and II antigens. These innovative DNA technologies provide more accurate and robust results by identifying differences in HLA genes.

Find more insights in a sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18098

Technological progress, more procedures for stem cells, soft tissue, and solid organ transplantations, improved support for research and development, and an increment in public and private funds are some key factors that are driving market growth. The global market is foreseen to be caused by the development of organ transplants, a rise in the occurrence of chronic and infectious diseases, and advancements in molecular assays used for HLA typing. Moreover, funding for HLA typing research is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market.

The market for enhanced HLA research is witnessing a global trend of increasing demand for private, public, and diagnostic goods. This trend is attributed to a rise in transplant procedures and an increase in the incidence of infectious diseases. The market is also witnessing a significant development in HLA diagnostics, with the introduction of molecular diagnostic methods such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

The market for organ transplants is hindered by unfavorable reimbursement policies and a low supply of donors compared to acceptors. NGS and PCR systems and equipment are associated with significantly high costs, which may impede the market's growth due to affordability issues. The exorbitant price of these advanced technologies may deter potential customers from investing, limiting their accessibility and adoption. This challenge is likely a significant obstacle for the market players in the foreseeable future.

" The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, rising demand for organ transplants, and advancements in HLA typing products. Industry experts and the government have been collaborating to achieve great success in the market for the last few years." – Opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from the HLA Typing Market

The global HLA typing market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.7% with a valuation of US$ 2.1 billion by 2033.

by 2033. The market captured a CAGR of 8.2% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022.

Japan is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. With a 7.1% CAGR, China is driving the global market by 2033.

is driving the global market by 2033. The United States is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 6.9% in the global market during the forecast period.

Buy now to gain access to detailed information about each segment! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18098

Key Strategies

The global HLA typing market is poised to experience rapid growth during the forecast period due to several factors. These include a large target patient population, increased awareness of the advantages of HLA typing, geographic expansion of market players, and government initiatives to modernize and expand healthcare infrastructure. The market is characterized by fragmented competition among key players, driven by product launches by biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies. As more progressive biotechnological companies emerge, genetic testing is expected to increase.

Key Companies in the HLA Typing Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Omixon Inc.

GenDx

Illumina Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Immucor, Inc.

bioMerieux S.A.

CareDx, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Olerup International AB

Recent Developments in the HLA Typing Market

In October 2023 , Eurobio Scientific's subsidiary GenDx launched NGS-Turbo, which utilizes Oxford Nanopore Technologies sequencing devices for Research Use Only (RUO) and offers unmatched speed and efficiency for HLA typing when time is crucial.

, Eurobio Scientific's subsidiary GenDx launched NGS-Turbo, which utilizes Oxford Nanopore Technologies sequencing devices for Research Use Only (RUO) and offers unmatched speed and efficiency for HLA typing when time is crucial. In September 2023 , Omixon, Inc. launched the NanoTYPE RUO Multiplex HLA Amplification Kit, which is now compatible with Oxford Nanopore's MinION platform.

Request Report Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18098

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

By Application:

Diagnosis

Research

By Technique:

Molecular Assay

Sequenced-based Molecular Assay

Non-molecular Assay

By End User:

Commercial Service Providers

Hospitals

Transplant Centers

Research Labs

Academic Institutes

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

The global cryptococcal antigen lateral flow assay test market was valued at around US$ 688.19 Million at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 3.73% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 713.85 Million by 2032.

at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 3.73% CAGR and top a valuation of by 2032. The global leukocyte adhesion deficiency management market is expected to register a valuation of US$ 8.09 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 15.2 billion by 2033.

in 2023 and is projected to reach by 2033. The global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market garnered a market value of US$ 2.54 billion in 2022. The market is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 3.5 billion by 2023, and will eventually reach US$ 6.82 billion by registering a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

in 2022. The market is expected to accumulate a market value of by 2023, and will eventually reach by registering a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The global antigen skin test market was valued at around US$ 2,027.6 Million at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 5.2% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 3,548.63 Million by 2032.

at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 5.2% CAGR and top a valuation of by 2032. The global chlamydia diagnostics market garnered a market value of US$ 1.17 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 3.69 Billion by registering a CAGR of 11% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg