Global Healthcare Supplies Industry To Witness Significant Growth In the Forthcoming Six Years: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare services industry is anticipated to grow swiftly between the years 2024 and 2030, as per the forecast by Grand View Research. Some of the major factors driving this growth are the increasing geriatric population around the globe, a surge in the number of surgical cases, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing incidences of diabetes, the advent of novel and advanced technologies for healthcare, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Listed below are the markets found to be at the forefront, driving the healthcare supplies industry:

The global advanced wound care market was estimated at USD 10.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.75% from 2024 to 2030. The demand for advanced wound care products is increasing owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. The increasing geriatric population, which has slow healing capabilities, is expected to propel market growth.

The wound care market size was estimated at USD 22.25 billion in 2023 globally and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.17% from 2024 to 2030. The demand for wound care products is increasing owing to the increasing number of surgical cases and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of diabetes due to a sedentary lifestyle is one of the leading factors contributing to market growth.

Global burn care market size was estimated at USD 2.60 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.18% from 2024 to 2030. The demand for burn care products is rising due to the rising incidence of burns, high demand for skin grafts, growing awareness regarding treatment options, and increasing technological advancements.

The global contrast media injectors market size was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the contrast media injectors market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, technological advancements, along with globally increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

The contrast media market size was estimated at USD 6.28 billion in 2023 globally and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.98% from 2024 to 2030. The growing prevalence of complex comorbidities and long-term diseases has led to an increase in diagnostic imaging tests including ultrasound, X-rays, and advanced imaging technology such as MRI & CT scans.

Global first aid market size was valued at USD 4.64 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.57% from 2024 to 2030. Key market drivers include the increasing number of accidents & injuries, growing demand for first aid training & certifications, growing awareness regarding first aid, and advancements in first aid products. The rising number of accidents and injuries is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

The medical disposables market size was estimated at USD 496.01 billion in 2023 globally and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% from 2024 to 2030. The market is driven by various factors such as rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), increasing number of surgical procedures, growing geriatric population across the globe, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to longer hospital admission.

The global sterilization equipment market size was valued at USD 7.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030. Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs), also known as nosocomial infections, are primarily found in patients receiving long-term treatment, mainly surgical treatment.

Global surgical tables market size was estimated at USD 1.41 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. An increasing number of surgeries due to rising cases of trauma and injuries across the globe is expected to foster market growth. The rising adoption of advanced surgical tables by various hospitals and healthcare facilities for improved surgical experience for patients as well as surgeons is the major factor anticipated to augment the growth.

The urinary catheters market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. An increase in the number of patients suffering from Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and blockages in the urethra, rising cases of tumors in the urinary tract or reproductive organs, and the rapidly growing geriatric population are some of the key factors driving the market.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world's most expansive market intelligence platform. Gain insights from 1 million+ statistics, 20,000+ markets, and 5 business solutions encompassing ESG and Sustainability Consulting, Procurement Intelligence, Pricing Index and analysis, and Consume Analytics.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg