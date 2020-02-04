Global Gene Therapy Market to Reach $6.21 Billion by 2026: AMR

Surge in investments in R&D activities, rise in prevalence of cancer, and increase in awareness about benefits drive the growth of the global gene therapy market. However, expensive costs related to gene therapies and undesirable responses from immune system restrain the market growth. On the other hand, unlocked potential from the emerging markets would offer new opportunities in the near future.

Based on vector type, the viral vector segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, holding more than half of the global gene therapy market, owing to ease in modifications offered by many viruses including Lentivirus, RetroVirus & Gamma RetroVirus, and Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) for developing gene therapy drugs. However, the non-viral vector segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 38.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to technological advancements taking place in physicochemical approaches of non-viral vectors.

Based on gene type, the tumor suppressor segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in number of methodology and clinical trials adopted for the gene therapy treatment. However, the antigen segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fifth of the market, owing to the presence of different genetic mutations and dysregulated gene expression presented by tumor cells.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2018, contributing for nearly half of the global gene therapy market, owing to rise in prevalence of rate of cancer and increase in investments for R&D activities. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 45.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in number of people getting affected by chronic diseases and launches of new gene therapy products.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2841

Major market players

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc.,

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.,

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation,

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.,

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.,

Bluebird Bio, Inc.,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.,

Merck & Co., Inc.,

REGENXBIO Inc.,

Novartis AG,

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.,

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.,

Uniqure N. V.,

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.,

Others

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Cancer Gene Therapy Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Gene Expression Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085960/Innovations_in_gene_therapy.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research