Global Forex Awards - Retail Winners Are Revealed
14 Sep, 2023, 08:00 BST
LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of nominations and voting, Holiston Media has announced the winners of the World's Biggest Retail Forex Awards.
For five years running the Global Forex Awards - Retail have celebrated the top businesses who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions.
"These awards are the biggest of their kind and the most transparent and trustworthy," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "This year we have received more business nominations and votes than ever before, which proves that winning one of these awards is a fantastic mark of trust and success in this highly competitive industry."
The public voting process for the awards took place throughout July 2023 and tens of thousands of votes were cast from right across the global forex trading communities.
The winners are:
|
Award Category - Global
|
Winners
|
Best Affiliate Programme - Global
|
Skilling
|
Best Copy Trading Platform - Global
|
INFINOX
|
Best Customer Service - Global
|
Tickmill
|
Best EA - Global
|
Forex Forest
|
Best ECN Broker - Global
|
EBC Financial Group
|
Best Educational Broker - Global
|
OctaFX
|
Best Educational Resources - Global
|
Hantec Markets
|
Best Emerging Broker - Global
|
HonorFX
|
Best Fintech Broker - Global
|
Mitrade
|
Best Introducing Broker Programme - Global
|
Errante
|
Best Media Provider - Global
|
Game Changers Magazine
|
Best Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global
|
ThinkMarkets
|
Best MT4 Broker - Global
|
Trade Nation
|
Best MT5 Broker - Global
|
Scope Markets
|
Best Partnership Programme - Global
|
Exclusive Markets
|
Best Trade Execution - Global
|
INFINOX
|
Best Trading Experience - Global
|
Tickmill
|
Best Trading Platform - Global
|
Skilling
|
Best Trading Support - Global
|
Scope Markets
|
Best Value Broker - Global
|
FP Markets
|
Most Competitive Broker - Global
|
FOREX.com
|
Most Reliable Broker - Global
|
HYCM
|
Most Transparent Broker - Global
|
Hantec Markets
|
Most Trusted Broker - Global
|
FairMarkets
|
Global Newcomer of the Year
|
EBC Financial Group
|
Global Broker of the Year
|
Eightcap
|
Award Category - Africa
|
Winners
|
Best Introducing Broker Programme - Africa
|
axi
|
Best Trade Execution - Africa
|
Scope Markets
|
Most Trusted Broker - Africa
|
Hantec Markets
|
Award Category - Asia
|
Winners
|
Best Copy Trading Platform - Asia
|
Forex4you
|
Best Introducing Broker Programme - Asia
|
INFINOX
|
Best Partnership Programme - Asia
|
FP Markets
|
Best Trading Support - Asia
|
FairMarkets
|
Most Reliable Broker - Asia
|
OctaFX
|
Most Trusted Broker - Asia
|
axi
|
Best Broker - Asia
|
Hantec Markets
|
Award Category - Europe
|
Winners
|
Best Trading Experience - Europe
|
IronFX
|
Best Trading Platform - Europe
|
FOREX.com
|
Most Trusted Broker - Europe
|
HYCM
|
Best Broker - Europe
|
FP Markets
|
Award Category - LatAm
|
Winners
|
Best Copy Trading Platform - LatAm
|
Forex4you
|
Best Partnership Programme - LatAm
|
Skilling
|
Best Trading Experience - LatAm
|
Hantec Markets
|
Best Trading Platform - LatAm
|
FOREX.com
|
Most Reliable Broker - LatAm
|
Hantec Markets
|
Most Transparent Broker - LatAm
|
Mitrade
|
Most Trusted Broker - LatAm
|
axi
|
Best Broker - LatAm
|
4XC
|
Award Category - MENA
|
Winners
|
Best Copy Trading Platform - MENA
|
axi
|
Best Customer Service - MENA
|
ThinkMarkets
|
Best Trading Experience - MENA
|
Century Financial Consultancy
|
Best Trading Support - MENA
|
Century Financial Consultancy
|
Most Trusted Broker - MENA
|
T4Trade
|
Best Broker - MENA
|
FOREX.com
"Winning a Global Forex Award - Retail is a huge achievement and one that will set businesses apart, helping them to engage with new potential customers and retain current client trust and loyalty. Well done to all of this year's winners," adds Mike.
The Global Forex Awards 2023 - Retail are sponsored by: 4XC, axi, Century Financial, EBC Financial Group, Eightcap, Errante, Exclusive Markets, FairMarkets, FOREX.com, Forex4you, Forex Forest, FP Markets, Hantec Markets, HonorFX, HYCM, INFINOX, IronFX, MiTrade, Muinmos, OctaFX, Scope Markets, Skilling, T4Trade, ThinkMarkets, Tickmill and Trade Nation.
To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com
SOURCE Holiston Media Ltd
