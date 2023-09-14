Global Forex Awards - Retail Winners Are Revealed

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of nominations and voting, Holiston Media has announced the winners of the World's Biggest Retail Forex Awards.

For five years running the Global Forex Awards - Retail have celebrated the top businesses who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions.

"These awards are the biggest of their kind and the most transparent and trustworthy," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "This year we have received more business nominations and votes than ever before, which proves that winning one of these awards is a fantastic mark of trust and success in this highly competitive industry."

The public voting process for the awards took place throughout July 2023 and tens of thousands of votes were cast from right across the global forex trading communities.

The winners are:

Award Category - Global

Winners

Best Affiliate Programme - Global

Skilling

Best Copy Trading Platform - Global

INFINOX

Best Customer Service - Global

Tickmill

Best EA - Global

Forex Forest

Best ECN Broker - Global

EBC Financial Group

Best Educational Broker - Global

OctaFX

Best Educational Resources - Global

Hantec Markets

Best Emerging Broker - Global

HonorFX

Best Fintech Broker - Global

Mitrade

Best Introducing Broker Programme - Global

Errante

Best Media Provider - Global

Game Changers Magazine

Best Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global

ThinkMarkets

Best MT4 Broker - Global

Trade Nation

Best MT5 Broker - Global

Scope Markets

Best Partnership Programme - Global

Exclusive Markets

Best Trade Execution - Global

INFINOX

Best Trading Experience - Global

Tickmill

Best Trading Platform - Global

Skilling

Best Trading Support - Global

Scope Markets

Best Value Broker - Global

FP Markets

Most Competitive Broker - Global

FOREX.com

Most Reliable Broker - Global

HYCM

Most Transparent Broker - Global

Hantec Markets

Most Trusted Broker - Global

FairMarkets

Global Newcomer of the Year

EBC Financial Group

Global Broker of the Year

Eightcap


Award Category - Africa

Winners

Best Introducing Broker Programme - Africa

axi

Best Trade Execution - Africa

Scope Markets

Most Trusted Broker - Africa

Hantec Markets


Award Category - Asia

Winners

Best Copy Trading Platform - Asia

Forex4you

Best Introducing Broker Programme - Asia

INFINOX

Best Partnership Programme - Asia

FP Markets

Best Trading Support - Asia

FairMarkets

Most Reliable Broker - Asia

OctaFX

Most Trusted Broker - Asia

axi

Best Broker - Asia

Hantec Markets


Award Category - Europe

Winners

Best Trading Experience - Europe

IronFX

Best Trading Platform - Europe

FOREX.com

Most Trusted Broker - Europe

HYCM

Best Broker - Europe

FP Markets


Award Category - LatAm

Winners

Best Copy Trading Platform - LatAm

Forex4you

Best Partnership Programme - LatAm

Skilling

Best Trading Experience - LatAm

Hantec Markets

Best Trading Platform - LatAm

FOREX.com

Most Reliable Broker - LatAm

Hantec Markets

Most Transparent Broker - LatAm

Mitrade

Most Trusted Broker - LatAm

axi

Best Broker - LatAm

4XC


Award Category - MENA

Winners

Best Copy Trading Platform - MENA

axi

Best Customer Service - MENA

ThinkMarkets

Best Trading Experience - MENA

Century Financial Consultancy

Best Trading Support - MENA

Century Financial Consultancy

Most Trusted Broker - MENA

T4Trade

Best Broker - MENA

FOREX.com

"Winning a Global Forex Award - Retail is a huge achievement and one that will set businesses apart, helping them to engage with new potential customers and retain current client trust and loyalty. Well done to all of this year's winners," adds Mike.

The Global Forex Awards 2023 - Retail are sponsored by: 4XC, axi, Century Financial, EBC Financial Group, Eightcap, Errante, Exclusive Markets, FairMarkets, FOREX.com, Forex4you, Forex Forest, FP Markets, Hantec Markets, HonorFX, HYCM, INFINOX, IronFX, MiTrade, Muinmos, OctaFX, Scope Markets, Skilling, T4Trade, ThinkMarkets, Tickmill and Trade Nation.

To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com

