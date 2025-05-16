Global Food Scanning Technology Market Set to Reach $2.16 Billion by 2030 with 7.3% CAGR | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Scanning Technology Market is Segmented by Type (Software, Scanning Device), by Application (Hotels and Restaurants, Food Testing Laboratories).

The Global market for Food Scanning Technology was estimated to be worth USD 1326 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2162.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Food Scanning Technology Market:

The food scanning technology market is gaining momentum as food producers, retailers, and regulators prioritize safety, transparency, and quality assurance. Rising consumer awareness, evolving dietary demands, and stricter regulations fuel the adoption of innovative scanning devices and software platforms. The market is driven by a blend of health consciousness, real-time diagnostics, and globalization of food distribution networks. As food safety becomes a public health imperative, scanning technologies offer scalable, accurate, and efficient solutions for all stakeholders. Continued investment in integration, portability, and sustainability ensures that food scanning systems will remain central to the evolving global food ecosystem.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FOOD SCANNING TECHNOLOGY MARKET:

Software plays a crucial role in accelerating the growth of the food scanning technology market by enabling intelligent data processing, user-friendly interfaces, and real-time decision-making. Advanced software platforms allow for seamless integration between scanning devices and centralized monitoring systems, improving traceability and regulatory compliance. Through AI algorithms and machine learning, software can detect patterns in food composition, contamination risks, and quality deviations. These capabilities support automation, reduce human error, and enable fast analysis in food processing facilities, retail points, and supply chains. The continuous evolution of software with customizable features and analytics dashboards attracts food manufacturers and testing labs seeking efficiency and accuracy. Thus, software is central to enhancing functionality and expanding adoption across the food scanning ecosystem.

Scanning devices form the foundation of the food scanning technology market, directly enabling real-time inspection of food safety, authenticity, and nutritional content. These devices, ranging from handheld scanners to integrated sensor modules, are becoming essential tools in processing plants, packaging facilities, and retail outlets. The demand for non-destructive, fast, and portable scanning solutions has grown with increasing food safety regulations and consumer awareness. Technological advancements in hyperspectral imaging, NIR (Near Infrared) scanning, and biosensors allow precise detection of contaminants, allergens, and spoilage indicators. Scanning devices also facilitate better inventory management by monitoring freshness and shelf-life. Their reliability, speed, and ease of deployment are key to expanding the market across the global food supply chain.

Food testing laboratories are pivotal in driving demand for food scanning technology by acting as the central nodes for quality control and certification. These labs rely on advanced scanning technologies to validate food safety, nutritional claims, and regulatory compliance. With increasing concerns over adulteration, pesticide residues, and pathogen outbreaks, testing labs require high-throughput, precise scanning tools to handle large sample volumes efficiently. Moreover, labs collaborating with food manufacturers and exporters ensure that products meet both domestic and international safety standards. The expanding global food trade, along with stricter inspection protocols, has elevated the significance of these laboratories. Their reliance on reliable and rapid scanning systems drives innovation and sustains the growth trajectory of the market.

The growing concerns over food safety due to contamination, adulteration, and mislabeling have intensified the demand for reliable scanning technologies. Governments and international bodies are enforcing strict safety regulations, pushing manufacturers to invest in tools that ensure compliance and transparency. Consumers are increasingly conscious of what they consume, expecting brands to validate food origin, freshness, and nutritional integrity. Food scanning systems provide accurate, real-time analysis without compromising the product, enhancing safety throughout the supply chain. This heightened vigilance surrounding food safety acts as a consistent growth driver, compelling businesses to adopt sophisticated scanning technologies for operational integrity and consumer trust.

Modern consumers demand clarity regarding food ingredients, sourcing, and processing methods. This has led to a surge in clean-label products and a corresponding need for food scanning technologies that validate product claims. Scanning tools can verify organic certification, detect synthetic additives, and assess nutritional profiles, aligning with the market's emphasis on honesty and traceability. Brands that can back their labels with scanning data gain a competitive edge and consumer loyalty. Retailers and manufacturers leverage these insights to maintain transparency from farm to shelf. This demand for clarity is pushing technological boundaries and encouraging widespread adoption across both large corporations and emerging food brands.

The growth of online food delivery services, supermarkets, and ready-to-eat food segments has heightened the need for quality assurance at scale. Food scanning technology helps ensure that products meet shelf-life expectations and maintain integrity during transportation. Retailers use scanning tools for stock rotation and freshness checks, reducing food waste and returns. With the accelerated growth of e-commerce, maintaining standardized quality across vast inventories is critical. Scanners integrated into fulfillment centers and distribution networks offer real-time insights, enabling quick corrective actions. This logistical necessity across modern food channels is a major catalyst for the adoption of advanced food scanning systems globally.

The rise in consumer preference for functional foods has created a new dimension for food scanning technologies. These products often include vitamins, probiotics, or other bioactive compounds that require accurate measurement and stability validation. Scanning devices are used to ensure correct formulation, dosage, and shelf-life of such components. Health-conscious consumers expect scientific backing for claims made on packaging, which food scanning technologies can provide. This intersection of food science and consumer wellness is prompting food producers to adopt scanning solutions not just for safety, but also for product differentiation. As the health-focused segment expands, so does demand for precision in food analysis.

FOOD SCANNING TECHNOLOGY MARKET SHARE

North America and Europe lead in terms of technological deployment and regulatory enforcement, promoting advanced scanning systems across food chains.

Asia-Pacific sees accelerated growth due to rising middle-class consumption and stricter food safety laws.

Key Companies:

TellSpec

Spectral Engines

Yuka

Bosch

DietSensor

Nima Labs

FoodSmart

Inspect OC

