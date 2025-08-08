Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Accelerates in Response to Rising Fire Safety Standards | 'BCC Research LLC'

"With rising fire safety standards and the growing use of electric vehicles, demand for flame retardant chemicals is expanding across industries such as construction, electronics, oil and gas, driven by innovations in coatings, plastics, and advanced materials."

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Flame Retardant Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets" is projected to grow from $6.1 billion in 2025 to $8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2025 through 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global flame retardant chemicals market, which is segmented by chemical types, applications, end-use industries, and regions. It covers categories such as brominated compounds, aluminum trihydrate, and phosphorus compounds, used across applications like plastics, fabrics, paints, and wood. Major end-use sectors include building and construction, electronics, transportation, and textiles. Revenue estimates are based on manufacturers' total earnings and are presented in constant U.S. dollars, offering a comprehensive view of market dynamics and user industries worldwide.

The flame-retardant chemicals market is relevant right now due to their growing use in sectors like aerospace, military, and lightweight vehicles, where they help prevent electrical fires and overheating. Strict safety regulations are pushing manufacturers to adopt these chemicals more widely. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) has further boosted demand, as flame retardants protect lithium-ion batteries and support lightweight, heat-resistant materials. Additionally, increased use in technical textiles and protective gear, along with expanding industries like mining, defense, oil and gas, and marine, is creating new opportunities for flame retardant chemical production.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising Demand for Technical Textiles: Technical textiles used in industries like automotive, construction, and protective clothing require flame retardant properties for safety and durability. As these sectors expand, the need for advanced flame-retardant chemicals grow, boosting market demand.

Stringent Fire Safety Regulations: Global fire safety laws are becoming stricter, especially in construction, transportation, and electronics. These regulations mandate the use of flame-retardant materials, driving consistent demand across industries.

Evolution of Bio-Based Flame Retardants: Concerns over toxicity and environmental impact are pushing the development of bio-based flame retardants. These eco-friendly alternatives, made from renewable resources, are gaining traction due to companies' trying to meet sustainability goals and regulatory support from governments.

Development of Halogen-Free Flame Retardants: Halogenated flame retardants are being phased out due to health and environmental risks. Safer, halogen-free options like phosphorus and nitrogen-based compounds are increasingly preferred, especially in electronics and textiles.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $5.9 billion Market size forecast $8.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Type, Application, End-Use and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, U.K., France, Japan, China, India, the Middle East, Africa, Rest of Europe, Rest of Asia-Pacific, and Rest of South America Market drivers • Rising demand for technical textiles. • Stringent fire safety regulations. • Evolution of bio-based flame retardants. • Development of halogen-free flame retardants.

Interesting facts:

European manufacturers are focusing on melamine-free flame-retardant chemicals. For instance, in March 2024 , Clariant Corp. launched Exolit AP 422, a melamine-free flame-retardant chemical that is approved by REACH and is known for being a sustainable product in the European market.

The leading oil and gas-producing countries are prominent consumers of flame-retardant chemicals. In the oil and gas industry, flame retardant chemicals are blended with plastic pipelines, storage tanks, wellheads, and platform structures. Flame retardant chemicals pose numerous benefits to the oil and gas industry, including reducing the spread of fires, dropping heat release, and restricting smoke as well as poisonous fumes.

Emerging startups:

Zenova Group Plc is a U.K.-based company producing flame-retardant chemicals. Established in 2021, the company designs flame retardant chemicals specifically for lithium battery fires, wood, petrol, diesel, polymers, grasses, hays, brush, and electronics. Zenova Group's chemicals are used by forest ministries and power generation companies, and in critical infrastructure, residential buildings, and commercial properties.

VKP HFFR Pvt. Ltd. is an emerging Indian start-up that designs halogen-free flame retardants specifically for automotive polymers and coating applications. VKP HFFR targets engineering plastics, technical textiles, thermoset resins, thermoplastic resins, epoxy, and wood applications.

ireSafe Zone Inc. is a U.S.-based flame-retardant chemical company that produces halogen-free chemicals in the North American market. The company produces flame retardant chemicals specifically for the electronic industry, textile, and wearables industries. The company continuously focuses on scientific research on flame retardant chemicals, particularly bioplastic applications.

The report addresses the following questions:

1. What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global flame-retardant chemicals market is projected to grow from $5.9 billion in 2024 to $8.0 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

2. Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

The key factors driving the growth of the flame-retardant chemicals market include:

Rising demand for technical textiles.

Stringent fire safety regulations.

3. Which market segments are covered in the report?

The flame-retardant chemicals market is segmented based on types, applications, and end-use industries. Types include aluminum trihydrate, phosphorus compounds, brominated compounds, antimony oxide, chlorinated compounds, and nitrogen compounds. Applications include plastics, fabric, paints and coatings, paper and board, and wood. Plastic applications are sub-segmented into polyesters, polyurethane, epoxy, polyvinyl chloride, and others. End-use industries are segmented into building and construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, and textiles.

4. Which end-use segment will be dominant through 2030?

The building and construction segment will be dominant through 2030.

5. Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market. Many Asia-Pacific countries have lenient rules on the production and use of plastics and flame-retardant chemicals, which is attracting many global flame-retardant chemical producers to expand their presence in the region. India , Australia , South Korea , Thailand , Indonesia , Singapore , Malaysia , and Vietnam may become the next major producers of flame-retardant chemicals because of the U.S.- China tariff dispute. Moreover, the growing use of EVs in the Asia-Pacific region creates new opportunities for flame retardant chemical manufacturers. The expansion of Southeast Asian nations opens new markets for companies that make flame-retardant chemicals.

Market leaders include:

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

ALBEMARLE CORP.

ARKEMA

BASF

CLARIANT CORP.

DAIHACHI CHEMICAL

DOW

ETI MADEN

ICL

JM HUBER CORP.

KEMIPEX

LANXESS

MPI CHEMIE BV

NYACOL NANO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

SANWA CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

