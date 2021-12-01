Global Energy Association opens a new nomination cycle

MOSCOW, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Energy Association starts accepting submissions on 1st December for the awarding of prizes in the fields of Conventional Energy, Non-conventional Energy and New Ways of Energy Application.

The nomination cycle will take place in three stages. In the first stage, from 1st December to 20th March, nomination submissions will be accepted. According to the Association's rules, self-nomination is not permitted. Submissions can be made by scientists, researchers and representatives of academic organisations prepared to present expanded grounds for the nomination, as well as a list of key achievements and scientific work of the potential nominee.

Submissions will then be turned over to independent experts for an examination – they will proceed with an assessment of the candidates' achievements according to an established set of criteria, including their scientific "newness" and practical value.

At the conclusion of the experts' work, a short list made up of the 15 best submissions (five in each category) will be established on the basis of which the International Award Committee will select the laureates at a closed session. The results of the session will be announced in July. And the presentation of the prizes will take place during the 25th World Energy Congress, to take place in St Petersburg from 24th to 27th October 2022.

The Prize fund is worth of USD 520,000.

In recent years, there has been a sharp rise in the number of countries represented by candidates. In 2019, there were candidates representing 12 countries, in 2021 that number had risen to 36. There has also been a rise in the number of submissions in each category – in Conventional Energy from 16 to 34, in Non-Conventional Energy from 13 to 45 and in New Ways of Energy Application from 10 to 27.

"During the previous nomination cycle, there were only two applications from Latin America – from Mexico and Uruguay," says Sergei Brilev, President of the Global Energy Association. "This is unreasonably small considering that the region is one of the pioneers in renewable energy, which may find new life in the era of energy transition."

"In Latin America, we have countries that are in the 100 % renewable energy group considering their electricity generation matrix. They are few at the global level. There is great progress," said Alfonso Blanco, Executive Secretary of the Latin American Energy Association (OLADE).

SOURCE The Global Energy Association