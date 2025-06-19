The shortlist for the 2025 Global Energy Prize announced
News provided byThe Global Energy Association
19 Jun, 2025, 14:41 GMT
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shortlist includes 15 scientists from eight countries: Australia, Chile, China, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, UK, and USA. Drawing up the shortlist marks the conclusion of the second stage of the Prize's nomination cycle.
The first stage ran from January 1, 2025 to April 20, 2025, and ended with 90 nominations from 44 countries and territories. The applications were evaluated according to the defined criteria, including scientific novelty, applied significance, and implementation potential. Based on the evaluation results, five projects, which received the highest average score were selected from each category and became the finalists for the award. "These projects address the current energy challenges and have the potential for widespread application. It is also important that the award remains a platform where science transcends borders and brings researchers together for a sustainable future," said Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Chairman of the International Award Committee.
This year's shortlist includes:
Traditional Energy nomination
1. Pietro Barabaschi, Italy
Director, ITER
2. Jinliang He, China
Professor, Tsinghua University
3. Valery Chuyanov, Russia
4. Shu-Yuen Ron Hui, China
Professor, City University of Hong Kong
5. Dmitry Zverev, Russia
Director, Afrikantov Experimental Design Bureau
Non-Traditional Energy nomination
1. Yu Huang, USA
Professor, UCLA
2. Issa Batarseh, USA
Professor, UCF
3. Mehdi Seyedmahmoudian, Australia
Professor, Swinburne
4. Wanlin Guo, China
Laboratory Head, NUAA
5. Jose Heraclito Zagal, Chile
Honorary Professor, USACH
New Ways of Energy Application nomination
1. Vladislav Khomich, Russia
Scientific Director, Institute of Electrophysics and Electrical Engineering, RAS
2. Mohammad Nazeeruddin, Switzerland
Honorary Professor, EPFL
3. Yulong Ding, UK
Professor, University of Birmingham
4. Laura Gagliardi, USA
Professor, University of Chicago
5. Amit Goyal, USA
Director, RENEW Institute, State University of New York at Buffalo
The winners' names are to be announced in July, and the award ceremony is to take place in October.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714671/Global_Energy_Association.jpg
Share this article