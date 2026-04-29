GLOBAL EDUCATION LEADERS GATHER IN SINGAPORE FOR LANDMARK AI IN EDUCATION SUMMIT

EiM Education Advisory Board convenes inaugural summit at Dulwich College (Singapore) to equip international school leaders with the tools to navigate AI with rigour and confidence

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Education in Motion (EiM), the global education group whose family of schools includes Dulwich College International and other leading schools in the UK, Switzerland and across China, today announced that its Education Advisory Board (EAB) held its inaugural summit and Board meeting in Singapore on 27-28 April 2026 — fulfilling a commitment made at the Board's launch in September 2025 and marking a significant moment in EiM's group-wide strategy on artificial intelligence in education.

The summit, hosted at Dulwich College (Singapore), counts among its participants former presidents of Yale, Oxford, New York University, and Rice University alongside one of the world's foremost authorities on AI in education, University College London's Professor Emerita Rose Luckin — a distinguished gathering of academic leadership convening around the question of AI's role in schools.

Approximately 40 educational experts attended, including school heads from across EiM's global network, the group's central education team, and teacher representatives from each school. The summit is the centrepiece of a three-day programme that includes the EAB's first in-person meeting and EiM's annual Blue-Sky Conference for Heads of schools.

School leaders worldwide are navigating a landscape increasingly transformed by the possibilities of AI, and EiM's approach puts students at the heart of every decision and places technology in the service of pedagogy. EiM's vision for harnessing new technologies is evidence-based, seeking out new tools and technologies that have demonstrated their ability to positively shape educational outcomes for students and prepare them for an, as yet, unwritten future.

Facing the promise that new technologies offer, EiM is holding this summit — designed not to find solutions to the role of AI in education, but to build the capacity of its school leaders to think clearly and act wisely.

Professor Rose Luckin led a half-day workshop that addresses how LLMs work in an educational context and what that means for schools considering their adoption in an environment where educators prioritize putting students first.

"School leaders are being asked to make important decisions about the role of AI within their institutions faced with both incomplete information about their benefits yet high hopes about the promise of these new technologies," said Professor Luckin. "The goal of this summit is not to tell them what to think, but to give them the tools to think clearly — to distinguish genuine evidence from commercial noise, and to make decisions that will serve their students well not just for this year, but for the decade to come."

The choice of Singapore as the location for the EAB's inaugural summit reflects both EiM's presence through Dulwich College (Singapore) and the city-state's own standing as a global hub for education and technology.

The spirit of harnessing innovative technologies for improved social and educational outcomes that animates the summit is also the spirit in which Dulwich College (Singapore) embarked on the construction of The Greenhouse – its net-zero energy, seven-storey multi-purpose extension completed in 2023, and host to the EAB summit. The Greenhouse includes a 400-seat multi-purpose auditorium, a STEAM workshop, a professional teaching kitchen, film and media suites, and three blackbox theatres. Notably, The Greenhouse is also the first international school building in Singapore to be certified Green Mark Platinum Zero Energy by the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore meaning that the energy it generates from renewable sources equals or exceeds the total energy it consumes annually.

A Board of Extraordinary Distinction

The EiM Education Advisory Board was launched in September 2025 to bring leading experts voices to bear on the future of learning. The Board is co-chaired by:

Richard Levin , Frederick William Beinecke Professor of Economics Emeritus at Yale University, Yale President from 1993 to 2013; and subsequently Chief Executive Officer of Coursera; and

, Frederick William Beinecke Professor of Economics Emeritus at Yale University, Yale President from 1993 to 2013; and subsequently Chief Executive Officer of Coursera; and Lesley Meyer, Chief Education Officer of EiM, with more than 35 years of international school leadership experience.

Additional members include:

Professor Rose Luckin , Professor Emerita, University College London — world-leading researcher on artificial intelligence in education and founder of Educate Ventures Research

, Professor Emerita, University College London — world-leading researcher on artificial intelligence in education and founder of Educate Ventures Research David Leebron , former President of Rice University and former Dean of Columbia Law School

, former President of Rice University and former Dean of Columbia Law School Dr Andrew Hamilton , former Vice Chancellor of the University of Oxford and former President of New York University

, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Oxford and former President of New York University Doris Sohmen-Pao, former trustee of Princeton University and Director of MBA Programmes at INSEAD and NUS

"The question for education is not whether to engage with AI, but how — and that requires the kind of careful, evidence-based thinking that has always distinguished truly outstanding schools," said Richard Levin. "This summit is an opportunity to model that thinking, and to ensure that EiM's schools lead rather than simply follow."

"When we launched the Education Advisory Board, we made a commitment to convene the world's best thinkers around the questions that matter most for education," said Lesley Meyer. "Bringing this Board to Singapore for our first summit — focused on AI, the defining challenge of this moment in education — is a statement of our intent to shape this important conversation."

About Education in Motion

Education in Motion (EiM) is a global leader in pioneering educational excellence, inspiring generations of learners to Live Worldwise. Since the founding of its first school over two decades ago, EiM has grown its diverse portfolio of schools and brands, offering a blend of innovation and tradition through a range of premium educational offerings across the globe. These include Dulwich College International, which offers both K-12 schools and a High School Programme; Dehong®, offering bilingual education; Green School International, promoting sustainability across Bali and the world; Sherfield School in the United Kingdom; Hochalpines Institut Ftan AG (HIF) in Switzerland; Ignite, a unique outdoors-based overseas residential programme; and Chinese-language learning and teaching platform Wo Hui Mandarin.

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