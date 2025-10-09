A Decade of Partnership in the Arts: EiM and the Royal Shakespeare Company Celebrate 10 Years

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global education group Education in Motion (EiM) and the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) are celebrating a decade of partnership that draws on more than 400 years of Dulwich College heritage with EiM's pioneering, holistic education across its schools, including the Dulwich College International network.

Video: EiM and RSC celebrate 10 years of partnership. Royal Shakespeare Company Associate Learning Practitioner Sam Redford (Game of Thrones; Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) conducts a workshop for students. Students perform excerpts from "Twelfth Night" at the 2024 Worldwise Shakespeare Festival hosted at Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong.

Since launching in 2016 with the Dulwich international schools, and later extending to all Dulwich and Dehong schools in the EiM network, the partnership has brought the transformative power of theatre to thousands of students. Signature initiatives – including the network-wide Worldwise Shakespeare Festival, touring practitioner residencies, teacher professional development, RSC teacher certification programmes, and exclusive access to RSC performances worldwide – nurture confidence, creativity, empathy, resilience, and a lifelong love of language and the arts.

Founded in Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare, for decades the RSC has connected global audiences to the works of Shakespeare and his contemporaries through world-class productions featuring acclaimed actors such as Ian McKellen, Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren, and Ralph Fiennes.

Dulwich College in London was founded by William Shakespeare's theatrical contemporary, Edward Alleyn and both were leading lights of Elizabethan theatre. Alleyn left documents to the College that are recognised globally as being the most significant archive related to Shakespeare's world. The collection even includes a rare First Folio and legal documents that describe how London theatres in Shakespeare's time ran. Dulwich College is regularly visited by academics, directors and actors keen to research the world of the Jacobean theatre.

"Our pioneering spirit and commitment to whole-child education, coupled with the RSC's expertise in performance and storytelling, creates extraordinary opportunities for our students to develop character and skills for life," said Lesley Meyer, Chief Education Officer at EiM. "This partnership is a testament to our belief that the performing arts are essential to a world-class education."

"Through this partnership, young people gain confidence, develop their creativity and a deeper appreciation of language while building essential skills like teamwork, problem-solving and public speaking," said Jacqui O'Hanlon, the Royal Shakespeare Company's Deputy Executive Director. "But alongside those essential skills for life and work, Shakespeare's plays and arts experiences matter because they are about how we become more human; they are about how we learn to make sense of ourselves, each other and the world. It's incredibly exciting to celebrate 10 years of making those kinds of learning outcomes possible together."

Edgar Zillmann, Head of Events and Educational Partnerships at EiM, who has overseen the partnership since its inception, said, "Since 2016, we have brought together tens of thousands of students, teachers, and parents across our family of schools, helping our students build connections, confidence, leadership, self-expression – all essential skills for the 21st century."

The partnership's 10th anniversary will be marked at the 2025 Worldwise Shakespeare Festival, co-hosted by Dulwich College Suzhou and Dulwich International High School Programme Suzhou this October. Located in Suzhou, also known as the "Venice of China", the celebration will include a large-scale public performance in one of the region's most state-of-the-art theatres, with RSC practitioners set to perform for EiM students for the first time.

About Education in Motion (EiM)

Education in Motion (EiM) is a global leader in pioneering educational excellence, inspiring generations of learners to Live Worldwise. Since the founding of its first school over two decades ago, EiM has grown its diverse portfolio of schools and brands, offering a blend of innovation and tradition through a range of premium educational offerings across the globe. These include Dulwich College International, which offers both K-12 schools and a High School Programme; Dehong®, offering bilingual education; Green School International, promoting sustainability across Bali and the world; Sherfield School in the United Kingdom; Hochalpines Institut Ftan AG (HIF) in Switzerland; Ignite, a unique outdoors-based overseas residential programme; and Chinese-language learning and teaching platform Wo Hui Mandarin.

Today, EiM empowers over 11,500 students across 15 schools worldwide to thrive holistically on tailored pathways for each unique individual, resulting in outstanding academic results and top university matriculation.

For more information about EiM and its brands, visit www.eimglobal.com.

About the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC)

The Royal Shakespeare Company's mission is to bring people together to experience stories that deepen our understanding of ourselves, each other and the world around us, and that bring joy. Shakespeare's restless exploration of all of human nature is our inspiration and touchstone.

The Company's roots lie in the bold vision of a local brewer, Edward Fordham Flower, who in 1879 established a theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon with his son Charles. The RSC as we know it today was formed by Sir Peter Hall, whose ambition was to produce new plays alongside those of Shakespeare and his contemporaries. We continue this today across our three permanent theatres in Stratford – the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, the Swan Theatre and The Other Place – and indeed online and around the globe. We believe everybody's life can be enriched by culture and creativity. Our transformative Creative Learning and Engagement programmes reach over half a million young people and adults each year. We have collaborated with generations of the very best theatre makers and we continue to nurture the talent of the future.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785377/EN_RSC_10th_anniversary_hero_reel.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782801/VEX_3402.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782803/DCSG_in_WSF_2024_25.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784130/EiM___RSC_logo_Logo.jpg