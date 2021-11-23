Global Contact Centers Market Being Driven By Tech Innovations & Mergers - A Procurement Intelligence Report: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The contact centers market dynamics pre- and post-COVID-19 scenario are drastically different. The pandemic has resulted in companies partnering and acquiring other firms, leading to a higher degree of market consolidation. In addition, contact centers are improving their technological offering to automate and streamline processes. The contact center market was valued at USD 365 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2025

One of the biggest acquisitions in 2021 is Avaya's acquisition of contact center developer CTIntegration. CTIntegration has been a technology provider to Avaya. It is the maker of CT Suite and its connectors and has been a part of Avaya's DevConnect bringing expertise into Avaya OneCloud platform to understand customer behavior and thereby streamline replies and requirements. The acquisition occurred in August 2021, and the financials involved has not been disclosed.

There have been other technological advancements in the market as well. Coca-Cola Europacific Partner, Indonesia has opted to work with Taps 8X8. The objective of this engagement is to provide a secure mobile experience to manage orders through Taps 8X8's SMS API. The Los Angeles Pacific University has decided to move their entire contact center operations including admission, enrollment, and alumni connect to Dialpad's cloud system. The system integrator for this project is Dialpad.

Contact Center Industry Procurement Intelligence report, by Grand View Research, deep dives into the following insights from the industry:

Migration into a cloud-based environment and technological advancements are the largest trends in the market – The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in several market changes. While in-house contact centers still dominate the market, the transition to cloud-based contact centers is significantly growing due to the social distancing norms, which are keeping offices from operating at 100% capacity. Asia Pacific is the largest market for contact centers with the Philippines , India , China , Vietnam , and Singapore being the largest hubs for contact centers.

The market for contact centers is highly fragmented with the top five suppliers occupying nearly 35% of the overall share. Market barriers are relatively low as the capital cost required to enter the market is low. However, the fragmented nature of the market along with competitive pricing might act as deterrents to new market entrants. Suppliers prefer in-house service provider model to leverage their expertise – From a sourcing perspective, the majority of suppliers opt for an in-house service provider engagement model. Since the core competency is that of contact center services, it makes sense for an operation as well as cost perspective to operate on an in-house engagement model.

From a sourcing perspective, the majority of suppliers opt for an in-house service provider engagement model. Since the core competency is that of contact center services, it makes sense for an operation as well as cost perspective to operate on an in-house engagement model. Labor costs are the largest cost heads for a contact center – The primary cost of a contact center is the cost of labor. Variable labor costs make up 60-65% of the overall cost incurred by a contact center. In addition, there are other labor costs like fixed labor and tech support labor costs. At present, technology occupies a nominal cost head in the overall cost structure.

Contact Centers Cost Intelligence – Key Components:

Variable Labor (60-65% of total cost)

Fixed Labor

Tech Support Labor

Technology Cost

Telecom and Networking Costs

Facilities

Miscellaneous Overheads

Profits

Contact Centers Supplier Intelligence – Capability based ranking & selection criteria with weightage:

Operational Capabilities –

Years in Service – 10%

Employee Strength – 25%

Revenue Generated – 20%

Key Industries Served – 25%

Key Clients – 20%

Functional Capabilities –

Type of deployment – 40%

On-premise



Cloud-based

Type – 40%

Voice-based



Text based



Social media-based

Use of technology – 20%

Chatbots, automated call director



Caller analytics tools



Process automation tools

List of Key Suppliers in the Contact Centers Industry:

[24]7.ai, Inc.

Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

Alorica, Inc.

Atento

BT Communications Ltd.

Concentrix

Convergys Corp.

Genpact

IBM Global Process Services Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):

Market Intelligence involving – market size and forecast, growth factors, and driving trends

Price and Cost Intelligence – pricing models adopted for the category, total cost of ownerships

Supplier Intelligence – rich insight on supplier landscape, and identifies suppliers who are dominating, emerging, lounging, and specializing

Sourcing / Procurement Intelligence – best practices followed in the industry, identifying standard KPIs and SLAs, peer analysis, negotiation strategies to be utilized with the suppliers, and best suited countries for sourcing to minimize supply chain disruptions

