Global Coffee Machine Market Projected to Reach $15.1 Billion by 2029

Smart Technology and Sustainability Trends Fuel Innovation in the Global Coffee Machine Market

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Global Market for Coffee Machines" is estimated to reach $15.1 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 3.5% for the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report provides an analysis of the global coffee machine market, using 2023 as a benchmark and projecting the market's growth from 2024 to 2029. It includes estimates of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) and assesses market size from the supply side. The report covers technological advances, economic factors, business considerations, and market forces affecting the industry. It examines product types, distribution channels, and end users, and evaluates leading companies, factors driving market growth, and regional dynamics.

The coffee machine market is growing due to changing consumer preferences and technological advances. High-end machines are in demand for their ability to deliver premium, customized coffee experiences. AI and machine learning are enhancing product customization, meeting the desire for barista-quality coffee at home. Environmental sustainability is also a focus, with manufacturers creating eco-friendly, energy-efficient models. The rise of smart home technologies boosts the popularity and convenience of connected coffee devices. Innovations in brewing technology and the expanding coffee culture in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, present new growth opportunities.

The factors driving the global coffee machine market include:

Health and Wellness Awareness: As people become more health-conscious, there's a growing preference for home-brewed coffee over sugary drinks. Coffee machines allow control over ingredients, enabling healthier choices like organic beans and alternative milks.

Preference for Premium Coffee: Consumers are increasingly interested in premium and specialty coffee. They're willing to invest in high-quality machines that replicate the café experience at home, driven by a desire for better taste and unique flavors.

Demand for Personalized Coffee: Consumers want customized coffee experiences. Machines offering various brewing options, strength settings, and the ability to make different types of coffee (espresso, cappuccino, cold brew) are popular. This demand drives innovation in versatile machines.

Innovation in Coffee Machines: Technological advances are leading to more sophisticated coffee machines. Features like smart connectivity, automated brewing, and advanced filtration systems improve coffee quality and make machines more user-friendly and efficient.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $12.3 billion Market size forecast $15.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 3.5% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America,

Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain,

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil,

Argentina, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa Market drivers Growing awareness of health and wellness.

Shift in consumer preferences towards premium

coffee.

coffee. Rising demand for personalized coffee experiences.

Innovation in specialty coffee machines.

Interesting facts about the global coffee machine market:

AI-Powered Coffee Machines : Smart coffee machines using AI and IoT are becoming more popular. They offer personalized brewing to match individual tastes.

Sustainability : The coffee machine industry is focusing on eco-friendly options like reusable pods and energy-efficient designs due to growing consumer demand for sustainable products.

Asia-Pacific Market: The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key market for coffee machines, driven by a rising middle class and increased coffee consumption.

Market leaders include:

NEWELL BRANDS

ROBERT BOSCH

NESTLE

PANASONIC CORP.

DE'LONGHI APPLIANCES S.R.L.

ELECTROLUX

GLEN DIMPLEX GROUP

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

MELITTA GROUP

