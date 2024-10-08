GLOBAL BE WELL DAY: OVER 100,000 COGNITA STUDENTS AND STAFF DONATE 500,000 HOURS TO DRIVE POSITIVE CHANGE WORLDWIDE

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 90,000 students and 18,000 colleagues and parents across over 100 Cognita schools and offices in four regions took part in the group's annual Global Be Well Day on 27 September. This served to highlight the vital link between wellbeing and education. As part of the event, which this year focused on 'Giving', the Cognita family took part in a 'Be Well Impact Hour', collectively donating over 500,000 hours to connect, support, and inspire change within their communities.

Students at Mirasur School in Madrid, Spain, spent time with local care home residents for Global Be Well Day 2024. (PRNewsfoto/Cognita)

Now in its sixth year, Global Be Well Day, a Cognita initiative, encourages all Cognita schools and offices to focus on the importance of wellbeing, showcasing a wide array of activities and events centred around Cognita's Be Well Charter – a six-step formula for lifelong wellbeing based on global research.

Dr Simon Camby, Group Chief Education Officer for Cognita, said:

"Wellbeing is an essential pillar of the holistic education offered at Cognita schools worldwide. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to all the staff, students and families who participated in this year's Global Be Well Day, dedicating their time to making a positive impact in their communities. In our rapidly evolving world, it is more important than ever to equip our children and young people with the knowledge and understanding of what they need to do to look after their own wellbeing and the wellbeing of others.

"While our schools focus on wellbeing all year round, Global Be Well Day acts as a regular reminder for all school communities about the importance of wellbeing, and it offers the opportunity for our schools to connect as a global community."

Highlights of the day included litter picking at the local park at North Bridge House Senior School & Sixth Form Canonbury in London, UK; preparing food and care packages for the local orphanage at St Andrews International School Sathorn in Bangkok, Thailand; spending time with local care home residents at Colegio Nuevo Cambridge de Cali in Colombia; and collecting donations for the local animal shelter at RGS Guildford Dubai in the UAE.

Global Be Well Day 2024 was also a chance for Cognita students to give back to other pupils, as well as school staff. For instance, students at Chile's Colegio Manquecura Ñuñoa prepared breakfast for the school's cleaning and maintenance assistants. Elsewhere, pupils at Repton Al Barsha, in Dubai, delighted their younger schoolmates with face painting.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 16 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

www.cognita.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524700/Cognita.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244643/4954018/Cognita_Logo.jpg